Kentucky State

Beshear: Budget fails to ‘meet the moment’ on school funding

By Joe Ragusa
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. — After scrutinizing the Republican legislature’s budget work, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s biggest complaints Monday were about K-12 education funding, saying lawmakers failed to “meet the moment” during a time of unprecedented revenue surpluses. What You Need To Know. Gov. Beshear responded...

spectrumnews1.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
