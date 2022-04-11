Best Ninja blender

When life gives you lemons, know that there's plenty more you can do with them than just make lemonade. Juiced, sliced, or zested, this citrus fruit can be used in a variety of ways and imparts a pop of brightness to any dish, from desserts and beverages to salads and pastas. If you enjoy cooking at home, or if you often add lemons to your drinking water, you probably find yourself tossing a few of the fruits into your cart whenever you visit the market, but what's the best way to store lemons once you get home? What's more, do you know what you should do when a recipe calls for the juice of half a lemon or just the zest? Should you refrigerate the remnants or store them elsewhere? To answer all of these questions, we consulted the experts.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 21 DAYS AGO