In an exclusive reveal, YIMBY is pleased to share new renderings of the first tower to debut at Calyer Place, a forthcoming residential complex in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The tower at 65 Private Drive will stand 40 stories above the waterfront near the intersection of West and Oak Streets. Additional properties within the complex will include another 40-story tower, a 32-story building, and 22-story building.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO