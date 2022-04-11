Walla Walla Business Virtual Summit starts Tuesday, April 12th; Free Registration
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Business Virtual Summit kicks off Tuesday, April 12, 2022, hosted by the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
According to organizers, from April 12th through April 27th, the workshops will focus on offering educational resources and professional development opportunities. The website said the summit sessions are free and open to the public; all you have to do is register online.
“Attendees can customize their own Summit Experience by choosing the courses that work best for each individual,” -Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Organizers said the presenters will cover several topics and address how to prevent burnout, tips on digital marketing, and leadership skills, to name a few. The summit schedule is below, and you can still register online.
Walla Walla Business Virtual Summit
Week 1: Workforce Forward
- April 12, 10:00 a.m. – Students, an answer to your labor challenges?
- April 13, 10:00 a.m. – Action, Connection, Purpose…Transformation
- April 14, 1:00 p.m. – Best Place for Working Parents
- April 15, 10:00 a.m. – WorkSource Walla Walla Business Solutions
Week 2: Building Your Business
- April 19, 1:00 p.m. – Business Spotlight with Walla Walla Bread Company
- April 20, 10:00 a.m. – Employee Retention
- April 21, 2:00 p.m. – Digital Marketing Techniques
Week 3: Leadership & Personal Development
- April 22, 1:00 p.m. – Ninja Principles
- April 26, 10:00 a.m. – The Art of Transformational Coaching & Wellness
- April 27, 1:00 p.m. – Your Leadership Path
To learn more about the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and the upcoming events, visit: www.wwvchamber.com.
