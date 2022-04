BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. has been undercounting the number of Americans living in poverty by millions, according to a Johns Hopkins economist. Using quarterly spending data instead of annual income data, Hopkins economist Robert Moffitt and John Fitzgerald of Bowdoin College determined there were 8 million more impoverished people than the government’s most recent income-based count in 2019. “It reminds us that a lot of people don’t have enough money to buy the basic necessities for life,” said Moffitt. Moffitt and Fitzgerald developed the Supplemental Expenditure Poverty Measure, factoring in credit card debt, health care deductibles and other elements not used in...

INCOME TAX ・ 19 DAYS AGO