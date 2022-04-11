ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Plains, VA

ACRE’s Mission: Growing Trees and Hope

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“By growing trees for carbon credits, we are giving conservation purpose and capitalism a heart,” shares Chandler Van Voorhis, ACRE Investment Management, LLC’s co-founder and managing partner. Founded in The Plains, Virginia, in 2003, Advanced Carbon Restored Ecosystem, or “ACRE,” is all about putting a price and...

One Green Planet

7 Berries That Grow on Trees for Big-Time Harvests

Whatever the case may be, plants that produce berries tend to be high-yielding and produce fruits with notable nutritional content. Most of the popular berries we are familiar with, particularly in the garden—strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries—grow on small bushes or canes. Knowing how bountiful strawberry plants and...
WWMT

Thousands of trees planted at local preserve to curb growing climate concerns

COVERT, Mich. — A little rain couldn't stop The Nature Conservancy in Michigan from building a brighter future for the Ross Coastal Plain Marsh Preserve on Tuesday. The restoration team planted 2,000 saplings consisting of seven different native hardwood species such as paw paw, white oak, red oak, silver maple, red maple, shagbark hickory, and Kentucky coffee tree.
marthastewart.com

Avoid Buying These Three Invasive Plant Species While Shopping at the Garden Center This Spring

Don't let their good looks fool you: Invasive plants from the nursery can be a menace. The quick growers displace native varieties, which are necessary habitats for local insects and birds, says Chuck Bargeron, director of the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at the University of Georgia. Avoid these major offenders found at garden centers in some states—and for a comprehensive list, visit Invasive.org, a helpful invasive species identifier run by Bargeron's department.
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
Tree Hugger

Retired Couple's Mostly Off-Grid Tiny House Incorporates Sun, Rain, and Gardening

All over the world, the idea of living more simply, and that " " is slowly but surely catching on. One potential strategy of living more sustainably means living in a more energy-efficient smaller home, as these take less energy to heat, cool, and maintain, and cost less to build too—attributes that can make a difference as housing costs rise all around the world.
Smithonian

1.4 Million Urban Trees May Fall to Invasive Insects by 2050

In a new study, researchers found that invasive insects in the United States could kill approximately 1.4 million urban trees by 2050, which would cost over $900 million to replace, reports Vishwam Sankaran for the Independent. Hot spots predicted to have the most urban tree mortality were Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago,...
Q 105.7

Have You Seen This On Your New York State Trees? Destroy It!

Last Summer the New York Department of Conservation gave New Yorkers specific orders! If you see it, kill it! Officials were referring to the Spotted Lantern Fly! This insect invaded our state and started devouring our trees and crops! Now the NYDEC has new orders for us. If you see...
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
Gin Lee

Growing cherry trees from seed

Planting cherry pits /Growing cherry trees from seeds.Gin Lee. Planting cherry pits is a fun DIY project that anyone can do, and it's cool to watch the pits sprout and grow into cherry trees. Today, I will tell you how I took the seeds (pits) of some store-purchased cherries and planted them to grow cherry trees.

