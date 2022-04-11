Man arrested after baby alligator, drugs were found during traffic stop

A teenage girl has gone missing on her way to school in Florida after telling a friend she was being followed, with surveillance footage capturing her walking alone through the area as a search got underway.Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie at around 6.55am on Monday morning.The teenager was speaking to a friend on the phone and said she was being followed.Concerned for her safety, the friend called 911 and gave police Saige’s last known location.When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 15-year-old’s backpack and cellphone, but...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO