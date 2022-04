Maybe you’ve only been dating for a couple of months and don’t want to mention your habit of buying only luxury hand soap (no judgment). Or maybe you've been together for years and can't agree on the budget for your next trip. Regardless of your status, navigating finances can be a tricky part of any relationship, even if you live apart and have separate bank accounts. The good news? Talking about money can help you work through potential issues together. “Money should be conversational and not this extremely taboo topic,” Alli Williams, a financial expert and the founder of FinanciALLI Focused, tells Elite Daily.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 23 DAYS AGO