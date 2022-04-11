ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jelleestone Drops New Single “Stay Cold” Produced by Noah “40” Shebib

By Alex Nino Gheciu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may know Jelleestone best for his early aughts single “Money Pt. 1,” but the venerated Rexdale rapper has been busy putting in work on the low. He’s just dropped a new single, “Stay Cold,” produced by Drake’s right-hand man Noah “40”...

