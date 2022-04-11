ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Move It Monday – Xtreme Hip Hop

wspa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Move It Monday and...

www.wspa.com

Complex

Footage Appears to Show Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Being Stood Upright at Club Event (UPDATE)

UPDATED 4/4, 2:45 a.m.: Bliss Nightclub has issued a statement containing an apology and some background. “Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” the club stated to XXL. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.”
97.9 The Box

Soulja Boy Expecting His First Child! Baby Draco OTW!

Looks like Soulja Boy is expecting a Soulja Baby! Soulja Boy took to Instagram and shared with us his surprise outdoor gender reveal which he actually posted on Saturday (March 19). In the video, Soulja dropped an oversized egg on the grass while the mother of his child shot out a pump of confetti, and […]
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
HipHopDX.com

Saweetie Teases Grammys Date & Explains Why She Misses 'College Saweetie'

Grammy season is right around the corner, and first-time nominee Saweetie can’t wait to hit Las Vegas, Nevada, for the official ceremony on April 3. The Bay Area rapper is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for her 2021 hit, “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat. Whether Saweetie takes home the gold or not, she has some big plans in place for the event.
Vibe

Exclusive: Music Icons J Dilla And Smokey Robinson Set Off Burble’s NFT Platform

Click here to read the full article. Beginning today, you will be able to experience some of your favorite music stars in the NFT space like never before. Launching today (April 6th), Burble, the premiere music-driven platform for NFTs, will make the art-influenced lives of producer extraordinaire J-Dilla and Motown legend/singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson, available for your purchase. Ok, so what is an NFT?More from VIBE.comThe Notorious B.I.G. Estate Announces NFT CollectionSmokey Robinson Reveals Why He Resents Being Called An African-AmericanSmokey Robinson Considers His Nearly-Fatal COVID Battle "One Of The Most Frightening Fights" The term has been weaved in and out of conversations...
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
