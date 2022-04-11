Move It Monday – Xtreme Hip Hop

Click here to read the full article. Beginning today, you will be able to experience some of your favorite music stars in the NFT space like never before. Launching today (April 6th), Burble, the premiere music-driven platform for NFTs, will make the art-influenced lives of producer extraordinaire J-Dilla and Motown legend/singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson, available for your purchase.
Ok, so what is an NFT?More from VIBE.comThe Notorious B.I.G. Estate Announces NFT CollectionSmokey Robinson Reveals Why He Resents Being Called An African-AmericanSmokey Robinson Considers His Nearly-Fatal COVID Battle "One Of The Most Frightening Fights"
The term has been weaved in and out of conversations...
Comments / 0