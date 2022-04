The Rancho Cotate softball team stayed on top of the North Bay League-Oak standings with an 11-6 win over Maria Carrillo on Tuesday. It was a tight battle until the Cougars, the No. 1 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, pulled away with a three-run sixth inning to improve to 6-2 in the Oak and 9-3 overall.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO