Ann Arbor, MI

Black University of Michigan student believes poster vandalism was racially motivated

By Samuel Dodge
The Ann Arbor News
 1 day ago
ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan police are investigating an vandalism complaint a Black residential advisor says was racially motivated. Senior Solomon Lucy, an RA in Mary Markley Hall, returned to his hallway around 3 a.m. Saturday, April 9 to find a vandalized poster board he decorated with prominent Black...

Comments / 26

connie rose
1d ago

Oh no the poster was ripped in half - RACIAL INJUSTICE!! How will these individuals (snowflakes) ever live in the real world where not EVERYONE agrees with you?!? Time to bring in the coloring books& crayons!

21
Steven Switzer
1d ago

This is the problem all you card throwers has wrought. Even if you are right NOBODY believes you anymore. 'Boy who cried wolf' syndrome.

8
Gaylend Meeks
1d ago

so he creates a poster based on identity exceptionalis which is the root of all bigotry and came to this conclusion all by himself?

5
