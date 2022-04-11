25th Anniversary of the Bob Jones Living Gallery

Heart singer Ann Wilson said she wanted to make another album with sister Nancy for release in 2023 – the 50th anniversary of the pair using the band name. They’d been working together since 1967 as the Army, then Hocus Pocus and then White Heart, before settling on the approach that made their names in 1973. Recently, following a difficult period since Ann’s husband was arrested amid a family feud on tour in 2015, the siblings had been pursuing solo careers. Nancy discussed plans to tour without Ann using the title Nancy Wilson’s Heart after the pair couldn’t agree on whose backing band to take on the road for a fully fledged Heart run.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO