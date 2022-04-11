ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why the Los Angeles Thieves are Struggling in the CDL

By Reece Aldridge
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest shocks throughout this CDL season has been the constant struggles of the Los Angeles Thieves. Despite having a very turmoil first season in the CDL many fans expected to see the return of success to the team owned by Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag’s 100...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Game Haus

How the Los Angeles Guerrillas won CDL Major 2

Call of Duty is just amazing isn’t it? After losing their first match and being sent down to losers round one any LA Guerrillas fans would have been fearing the worst. But after seven consecutive wins in a row, including a dominant 5-2 victory in the final against Atlanta FaZe fans saw the Los Angeles Guerrillas win CDL Major 2. Here’s a look at how they completed the miracle.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The LCS Players Association is Attempting Change but Finding Little Success

In February of 2022, Riot Games along with the LCS Players Association announced the concept of “champions queue.” Labeling it as a “new competitive matchmaking experience for top North American players,” it offered nearly everything a League of Legends player could want — low ping, a voice communication system, elite company, a cash prize pool for top performers. If regular solo queue was Planet Fitness, this was Equinox.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
The Game Haus

Is League of Legends Bel’Veth the New Jungler?

Most fans who have been following any news around champions know that the next League of Legends champion will likely be the Void Jungler. That is just it though. Until recently, many have believed the name of this new champion to be unknown. Yet, has it possibly been under everyone’s noses for a while now? Is League of Legends Bel’Veth the new jungler?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Top 3 Seoul Dynasty Players who Deserved Another Shot at the OWL

With the Overwatch League being so competitive, sometimes players don’t get to highlight their best selves while in that environment. It could be argued that if a player cannot perform under those conditions then it won’t work. But looking back on Season 1, with the sheer mass of games, schedules, and new setup at BALA it could also be argued that didn’t set up the players for healthy success. There is also the unfortunate case where there is a superstar on the team that overshadows a player. On another team, the player might have been a superstar but the time and place made it so it wasn’t a success. Here is a look at the top three Seoul Dynasty tigers that should’ve gotten another chance.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

League of Legends Solar and Lunar Eclipse Skins Revealed

Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skins for previous lines. The champions getting new Solar and Lunar Eclipse Skins are Sivir, Kayle and Sejuani. Here is a look at the new League of Legends Solar and Lunar Eclipse Skins.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
The Game Haus

What is the Pokemon Unite Azumarill Release Date?

What seems like an eternity of data mines, Pokemon Unite Azumarill finally received an official reveal. Skipping right towards a release date, the water pokemon joins the game in just a couple of days. So for those who are wondering what the Pokemon Unite Azumarill Release Date is, look no further. According to the official Pokemon Unite twitter page, Azumarill releases on April 7.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Sea Dog Yasuo Skin Revealed

Just like that, it is 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They are starting the year by bringing out new skins for previous lines. This time though, they revealed a stand-alone skin for Yasuo. Here is a look at the new Sea Dog Yasuo skin.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Wild Rift Season 5 End Date?

Ranked standing is one of the best indications of skill in any team game. And in Wild Rift, players have a set amount of time to acquire their goal rank. Whether it’s climbing within to the top of the tier or even attempting to just hit gold, different players have different objectives. But for some time, Wild Rift developers left the season end date unannounced. Therefore, people may be wondering what the season 5 end date.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Video Game#The Los Angeles Thieves#Nadeshot#Kills Going Into Vanguard#K D
The Game Haus

TFT 12.7 Patch Notes: Augmenting Reality

With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.6 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.6 Notes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

VALORANT Doodle Buds Skins Potentially Leaked

VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the VALORANT Doodle Buds Skins just before the end of the year.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

G2 Win Ninth LEC Title with Historic 12-0 Lower Bracket Run

The LEC crowned their 2022 Spring Season Champions, with G2 securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Rogue in the Finals. This title makes G2’s ninth in seven and a half years, but their first since Summer 2020. Not only did they dominate the Finals, but G2 also won 3-0 over every opponent in the lower bracket run.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is Kingdom Hearts Missing Link?

The 20th anniversary event for Kingdom Hearts blew the community’s mind. Revealed during the event is a brand new entry to the Kingdom Hearts Franchise, Kingdom Hearts Missing Link. But what is Kingdom Hearts Missing Link? Here is everything known about the game, analyzing gameplay shown in the trailer alongside canonical lore.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
95.5 KLAQ

Buzz Adams Morning Show’s Shocking Prediction, Ft. Bliss Announcement

Is the crew of The Buzz Adams Morning Show a bunch of psychics, who predicted news about Ft. Bliss? Based on a news report by KVIA ABC channel 7 News, they just might be. Last week Buzz Adams and the Morning Show crew were talking about Fort Bliss I brought up the story of performing comedy on base at an Irish pub called Shamrocks, and how easy it was to drive into base 9 years ago. Not anymore.
FORT BLISS, TX
geekwire.com

Meet Blake Resnick, the 22-year-old engineer who just moved his fast-growing drone startup to Seattle

After the 2017 mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas where more than 50 people were killed, Blake Resnick wondered how technology could have helped. “If they just had a tool to get eyes and ears places too dangerous to send a person, that is a capability that will save lives regularly in their operations,” said Resnick, who was 17 years old at the time and knew several of the victims at the shooting. “So that’s what I set out to build.”
SEATTLE, WA
Secret LA

25 Reasons Why We Won’t Leave Los Angeles

Los Angeles is unique in its own right. It’s truly a melting pot and home to food from all around the world. There’s something for everyone here. Whether you’re in the mood to surf or snowboard, there’s a place for that. If you want late-night carne asada tacos or tikka masala, L.A.’s got your back! From celebrities at the grocery store to our well-known Tupac anthem—it’s tough to imagine any other place like it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

Wild Rift Pajama Guardian Lux Preview

Lux, one of the most popular champions in existence. And she is receiving a new skin in Wild Rift! Already having existed in League PC, Pajama Guardian Lux joins the mobile MOBA in a couple of days. This skin line correlates directly with the Start Guardian skins, but provide a more comfy look to the already dazzling cosmetics. Comfy wear never looked so good! Before buying any skin, understanding what the skin looks like is essential. So here is a Wild Rift Pajama Guardian Lux Preview to help players make an informed decision.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy