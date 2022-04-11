Why the Los Angeles Thieves are Struggling in the CDL

With the Overwatch League being so competitive, sometimes players don’t get to highlight their best selves while in that environment. It could be argued that if a player cannot perform under those conditions then it won’t work. But looking back on Season 1, with the sheer mass of games, schedules, and new setup at BALA it could also be argued that didn’t set up the players for healthy success. There is also the unfortunate case where there is a superstar on the team that overshadows a player. On another team, the player might have been a superstar but the time and place made it so it wasn’t a success. Here is a look at the top three Seoul Dynasty tigers that should’ve gotten another chance.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO