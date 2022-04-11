ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Man arrested after baby alligator, drugs were found during traffic stop

By Scripps National
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES, Fla. — Police arrested a man in Florida after they found a baby alligator, weapons and drugs during a traffic stop. 31-year-old Michael Marolla was in the front passenger...

