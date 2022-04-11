Displaced Ukrainian children continue education during war

More than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the United Nations. 'One month of war in Ukraine has led to the displacement of 4.3 million children - more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million child population,' the UN children's agency Unicef said.
"What we want to make very clear to crypto exchanges, to financial institutions, to individuals, to anyone who may be in a position to help Russia take advantage and evade our sanctions: We will hold you accountable," Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told CNBC on Tuesday. "We will come...
THE names and phone numbers of more than 600 Russian spies have been published by Ukraine. Vladimir Putin’s spooks have suffered a massive and embarrassing security blunder, the latest in Russian’s faltering invasion of its neighbour. In total, the details of 620 Russians working for the FSB spy...
A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
TOKYO — One of Japan’s most distinguished judo leaders has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, calling out his “cowardly” acts and joining a chorus of condemnation from civil society worldwide. “President Putin is a Judoka and these actions are against the spirit...
A mass cemetery has been found in the Ukrainian city of Bucha in which several Ukrainian citizens are claimed to have been pressed together. India strongly condemned the incident and supported the demand for an independent inquiry.
Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled by train to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for Ukraine as Russian attacks on the capital city intensified. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia are the first foreign leaders to...
STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine could become a non-aligned or neutral state like Sweden or Austria, Russia said on Wednesday, as it seeks a compromise with Kyiv to end three weeks of war. read more. Here are some facts about the military status of Sweden and Austria, which are...
The pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, reported on Monday that almost 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed since the invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24. The report was quickly removed, and the newspaper blamed hackers. The Kremlin refused to comment. A Western official said the...
