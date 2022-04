DES MOINES, Iowa — Current and former students are among those speaking out in support of Des Moines East High School. On Tuesday, state legislators, a former teacher, a current student and a former student, came together at the East Side Library to offer solutions to gun violence and affirm their support for East High. The meeting came more than a week after a drive-by shooting took place outside of the school.

