Salina, KS

Two defensive touchdowns push Outlaws past Liberty

 2 days ago

The Salina Liberty battled in Billings but came up just short as a fourth-quarter surge allowed the Outlaws to pull away with a 42-34 victory. The Liberty remains in the top half of the league at 2-1 while Billings breaks even at 1-1. Salina began the game with a...

The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KELOLAND

USF Softball splits Sunday series with Northern State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls softball team split a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon with a Game 1 loss by a score of 4-0 to the Wolves and a Game 2 victory over Northern State by a score of 10-6. The Cougars fell to Northern State by a score of 4-0 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Bandits topple Rapid City in their first road game of season

RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Still perfect. The Sioux City Bandits kept their season record unblemished on Saturday in Rapid City, as the Bandits beat the Marshals, 45-28. Sioux City quarterback Lorenzo Brown continued his hot start to the season by throwing 10 completions for 124 yards and three passing touchdowns. Brown...
RAPID CITY, SD
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Youth Umpire Attacked By Coach In Terrifying Scene

A youth baseball umpire was viciously attacked on the field by a coach over the weekend. Sam Phelps, who was the umpire behind home plate, was making some balls and strikes calls that seemed to make one of the managers pretty upset. It came to a head when Phelps marked...
DENTON, TX
KELOLAND

Vikings sweep rival Cougars in softball

The No. 13 Augustana softball team swept Sioux Falls on Tuesday to push its nation's longest home winning streak to 33 games. The Vikings claimed game one, 10-2, then followed up with an 8-0 victory in game two that was split around a thunderstorm.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
#The Outlaws#In The End#The League#American Football#Salina Post#The Salina Liberty#Billings
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Names Their New WBB Head Coach

The University of South Dakota just completed a historic run that concluded in the Sweet 16 and now they have found their next head coach. USD announced on Sunday the hiring of former assistant coach Kayla Karius as their next head coach who replaces Dawn Plitzuweit who left for West Virginia.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Little Apple Post

Guardians cruise by the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians won for the first time with their new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5 for 5 in a 17-3 romp over the Kansas City Royals. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs. Cleveland had lost its first two games since changing this season to the Guardians from the Indians, its name since 1915. Kwan had four singles and a double, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. The 24-year-old outfielder made his major league debut on opening day and is 8 for 10 in three games so far. Mercado connected for his first career grand slam off Taylor Clarke in the first inning, capping a six-run burst.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Cleveland earns split in series with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steven Kwan kept up an historic start to his big league career with a bases-loaded triple, Oscar Mercado added a two-run homer and the Cleveland Guardians beat Kansas City 10-7 to split their season-opening series. Kwan became the first player in big league history to begin his career by reaching base at least three times in each of his first four games. He was 9 of 13 for the series, reaching base in 15 of 19 plate appearances. Logan Allen earned the win for with two scoreless innings of relief in his first appearance of the season. Jake Brentz took the loss for the Royals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Little Apple Post

Classy Cats earn national title

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University dance team brought home a national title over the weekend. The Classy Cats excelled at the College Classic this weekend, earning the nod as Division 1A Pom Champions.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

