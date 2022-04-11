ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Auction for a Kaws

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for mister or miss right? Bid on your dream...

InspireMore

Meet Jasper, The Curious Cat “Living The Dream” In His Own Customized Fish Tank.

Whoever says that you should never spoil your pet has clearly never experienced the beauty that is giving a cat their own personalized aquarium. That’s exactly what Melissa Krieger did for her beloved Jasper. The idea came to her when her fish supplier was cleaning her tank: Instead of just letting her adorable Siamese watch from a distance, what if she could give him a 360-degree view?
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
Wbaltv.com

Sweet dog needs new home

Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
Person
Kaws
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dogs of the Week: Nikki and Nelson

(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Rehome Rescue Cat

In a survey from the Humane Society of the United States, domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often target pets in the household with their anger as well. Another study found that in about 88% of households that were under supervision for physical abuse against children, pets were being abused there as too.
The Stockton Record

Looking for a small dog? Tiny Chloe and Dottie are ready to fill your heart, home with love

About Chloe and Dottie: These two tiny girls are ready to fill your heart and home with love. It seems they have been together their whole lives and are very bonded, so they will need to be adopted together. Chloe likes to play “big dog” and will bark at strangers or protect her treats. Dottie likes to hide behind Chloe to feel safe. Chloe loves to play with toys while Dottie can do without them, but that could change in a home environment. The girls are happy to see their humans, love to give kisses and enjoy being held. They will need a patient owner to bring out their amazing qualities, and would do best in an adult-only home. They would love a constant companion in the home (someone retired or working from home). If you need some big love in little packages in your life, meet Chloe and Dottie!
InspireMore

This Ultimate Compilation Of Cute Animal Videos Will Be The Best 3 Minutes Of Your Day.

What’s better than one adorable animal video? How about a compilation of dozens of adorable animal videos?. A video featuring nothing but humans interacting with friendly animals has racked up more than 7.4 million views on TikTok. When we say animals, we’re not just talking about dogs and cats, although they’re here too — we’re talking the entire animal kingdom, from giant crocodiles and tiny baby dolphins to fully-grown lions with lots and lots of sharp teeth. Each video in the montage features someone sharing a moment of connection and understanding, like the guy who’s hugging a herd of miniature donkeys, or the brave soul planting a big kiss on a panther’s snout.
CBS News

PAWS Pet of the Week: Georgie

This 7-year-old terrier mix is 60lbs of fun and personality. If there's one thing he loves, it's food.
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
WNDU

Pet Vet: Heartworm in Dogs and Cats

(WNDU) - We are due for wet and warmer weather this week, and it’s prime season for the dreaded mosquito, and that means our pets need to be protected from the deadly disease, heartworm. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate to help us understand the...
BBC

Keswick miracle dog Max the springer spaniel dies

A springer spaniel who became an online star for his daily walks has died. Max the Miracle Dog gained worldwide fame when videos of his walks in the Lake District were posted on Facebook. His owner Kerry Irving credits Max - who was immortalised as a statue - with saving...
