The draft is nearing Syndication: USA TODAY The NFL will welcome an influx of young talent into its ranks beginning on April 28 with the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. This year's draft doesn't have a consensus top quarterback or a signal-caller penciled in as a lock to go in the top 10. However, it does feature very impressive depth at multiple positions and countless potential difference-makers at the next level. This is List Wire's crack at projecting the impending craziness of the first round of this year's draft...Jacksonville Jaguars: Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is among the top...

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO