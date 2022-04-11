ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Man arrested after baby alligator, drugs were found during traffic stop

By Scripps National
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNAPLES, Fla. — Police arrested a man in Florida after they found a baby alligator, weapons and drugs during a traffic stop. 31-year-old Michael Marolla was in the front passenger...

WJHG-TV

Adults arrested for child neglect after kids allegedly allowed to use drugs

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Washington County couple is behind bars after they allegedly allowed four children to use drugs. Washington County Investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month to check out a residence on Wild Rose Lane in Chipley, after children had disclosed they had smoked marijuana with the couple.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
WPBF News 25

22-year-old woman killed in Boca Raton boating incident

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When friends and family talk about Lindsey Partridge, they talk about her energy and her love of life. “She had such a full life,” said her mother, Jessie Partridge. “I mean, she golfed and she hiked.”. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
BOCA RATON, FL

