Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Solid in season debut

Hicks is scheduled to make his first start of the season Saturday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Hicks had been on track to start Tuesday's game against the Royals, but the postponement of Monday's contest against the Pirates due to inclement weather in St. Louis prompted the Cardinals to reshuffle their pitching schedule. While previous reports suggested that Hicks would start Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee, he'll instead take the hill Saturday so the Cardinals won't have to add a temporary sixth starter to the mix. Dakota Hudson will stay on turn to start Sunday, assuming his he escapes his first start Tuesday unscathed. Hicks will be available out of the bullpen for that game, but he likely won't be in store for an extended appearance while he preps for his start later in the week. Manager Oliver Marmol suggested that Hicks will be capped at around 45 pitches in that start, and the Cardinals aren't preparing for him to cover more than four innings in any outing until May.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO