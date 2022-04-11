ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cardinals' Jake Woodford: Solid in season debut

 1 day ago

Woodford allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three in three scoreless innings in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Pirates. Woodford was...

FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on the roster by May 1

Who will be cut from the St. Louis Cardinals’ roster once the size gets reduced on May 1?. Due to the MLB lockout and a shortened Spring Training, the league allowed teams to increase the size of their rosters to 28. After May 1, it will be reduced to a 26-man roster. Who will not make the cut to stay with the St. Louis Cardinals?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Punched in the mouth for the first time this season, Cardinals don’t offer much of a response in Sunday’s loss to Pirates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Things started out so well for the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium that when Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis tagged St. Louis starter Steven Matz for a grand slam in the third inning, it took a moment to mentally settle into the new reality of what this game had become. What had appeared to be another lazy win incoming over a bad Pittsburgh team had suddenly shifted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Steven Matz
FOX Sports

Royals visit the Cardinals to start 2-game series

LINE: Cardinals -182, Royals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals to open a two-game series. St. Louis went 90-72 overall and 45-36 at home last season. The Cardinals slugged .412 with a .725 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong leading off for Brewers on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Wong will remain in the starting lineup on Tuesday and move up to lead off position against right-hander Spenser Watkins and the Orioles. Andrew McCutchen will move from first to fourth in the batting order.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Ian Happ (Knee) Returns to Lineup Against Pirates

Happ returns to Cubs lineup against Pirates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ian Happ is back in the Cubs starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates. Happ exited Saturday's game vs. the Brewers after getting hit by a pitch on his left kneecap. He did not play...
CHICAGO, IL
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson back on first base Tuesday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday afternoon versus left-hander Rich Hill and the Boston Red Sox. Torkelson was held out of the lineup for Monday's series opener, but he is back on first base and batting eighth Tuesday. Harold Castro is on the bench after filling in for Torkelson.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Mahle: Four innings in home opener

Mahle was charged with four runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision against the Guardians on Tuesday. Mahle got the win in Atlanta on Opening Day, but his issues at Great American Ball Park continue. This time it was mostly bad luck -- Mahle struck out Oscar Mercado to begin the third inning, but the pitch got by Tyler Stephenson and Mercado reached base. Mahle committed a fielding error shortly thereafter and then Jose Ramirez drove in two on a triple after Nick Senzel and Tommy Pham collided in the outfield. Mahle needs to put this one behind him in a hurry as a matchup with the mighty Dodgers in Los Angeles looms this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UPI News

Derek Carr, Raiders agree to $121.5M contract extension

April 13 (UPI) -- Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday, the veteran quarterback confirmed on social media. Carr shared the news on his Instagram story and Twitter feed. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and USA Today that the three-year pact is worth $121.5 million.
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Lands on injured list

Fletcher was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left hip strain. Fletcher exited Monday's game against the Marlins and will be sidelined for at least the next 10 days after being diagnosis with a strain. It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be out, but he'll be eligible to be activated for the April 22 game versus Baltimore. Tyler Wade and Jack Mayfield should see most of the action at shortstop in his absence, which could also result in more playing time at the keystone for Matt Duffy. However, Andrew Velazquez will start at shortstop Tuesday after being promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena started all three games in the opening series against the Orioles, grabbing three hits. The Rays will turn to their depth throughout the season to give the regulars plenty of rest, however, and it's Arozarena's turn to sit this time around. Josh Lowe will get the start in left field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jordan Hicks: First start coming Saturday

Hicks is scheduled to make his first start of the season Saturday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Hicks had been on track to start Tuesday's game against the Royals, but the postponement of Monday's contest against the Pirates due to inclement weather in St. Louis prompted the Cardinals to reshuffle their pitching schedule. While previous reports suggested that Hicks would start Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee, he'll instead take the hill Saturday so the Cardinals won't have to add a temporary sixth starter to the mix. Dakota Hudson will stay on turn to start Sunday, assuming his he escapes his first start Tuesday unscathed. Hicks will be available out of the bullpen for that game, but he likely won't be in store for an extended appearance while he preps for his start later in the week. Manager Oliver Marmol suggested that Hicks will be capped at around 45 pitches in that start, and the Cardinals aren't preparing for him to cover more than four innings in any outing until May.
MILWAUKEE, WI

