Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Sitting Monday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Arozarena will sit Monday against Oakland, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting for Astros on Sunday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 13 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .083 batting average with a .487...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' George Springer: Stays hot Tuesday

Springer went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Yankees. The Blue Jays managed only five hits in total on the night, so Springer's success at the plate didn't result in any real offense. The veteran outfielder has multiple hits in four straight games, and he's come galloping out of the gate with a .409/.458/.818 slash line, two homers, one steal, four RBI and five runs through 24 plate appearances.
MLB
numberfire.com

Mike Zunino sitting Monday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics. Francisco Mejia is starting at catcher over Zunino and batting sixth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Rays have the fifth-highest implied total (4.98) in the...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Tommy Romero: Covers 1.2 frames in debut

Romero allowed three runs on two hits and five walks across 1.2 innings during Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the A's. He had one strikeout and didn't factor in the decision. The 24-year-old and opposing starter Adam Oller both made their major-league debuts, and neither pitcher was able to make...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Racks up three hits in loss

Franco went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a loss to Oakland on Monday. Tampa Bay fell behind early and was never competitive in its first loss of the campaign, but Franco provided a moral boost by extending his strong start to the season. The 21-year-old notched his third three-hit game over the Rays' first four contests, pushing his average up to .600 over 16 at-bats. Franco has yet to go deep, but he has two doubles among his nine hits.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Update: Avisail Garcia scratched Monday for Marlins, Garrett Cooper now at DH

Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia has been scratched from the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Garcia was initially lined up in the cleanup spot as the Marlins' designated hitter for Monday's interleague opener. Garrett Cooper is now at DH for Miami and Jesus Aguilar is on cleanup duty. This is the first time Garcia has been held out of the lineup through the first four games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Diego Castillo: In lineup against lefties

Castillo went 1-for-4 in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. Castillo was in the lineup for the second consecutive game, playing second base while hitting fifth. Though he has not carried over his powerful performance during spring training, Castillo has five hits across his first 13 at-bats. Despite that promising start to his big-league career, Castillo appears to be on the short-side of a platoon with Hoy Park at second base for the time being.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' JT Chargois: IL bound with oblique tightness

The Rays placed Chargois on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left oblique tightness. Chargois picked up the injury coming out of his first relief outing of the season Friday, when he retired both of the batters he faced in a win over the Orioles. The Rays will be able to backdate his placement on the IL to Saturday, making Chargois eligible for reinstatement as soon as April 19. The fact that his injury is described as oblique tightness rather than a strain bodes well for his chances of avoiding an extended absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Tommy Romero: Call-up official

The Rays recalled Romero from Triple-A Durham in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Athletics in Tampa Bay. Tampa Bay placed Luis Patino (oblique) on the injured list in a corresponding move. With the Rays now down three members from their projected Opening Day rotation in Patino, Ryan Yarbrough (groin) and Shane Baz (elbow), Romero could have a decent amount of leash in the Tampa Bay rotation, provided he doesn't lay an egg Tuesday in his MLB debut. Though the Athletics erupted for 13 runs in a blowout win Monday, the lack of established bats in their lineup makes for a soft landing spot for Romero, who dazzled in the minors last season with a 2.61 ERA and 145:31 K:BB across 110.1 innings. He'll make for an intriguing streaming option this week.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Works four frames

Kopech allowed one run on two hits and two walks over four innings in Sunday's win over the Tigers. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision. Kopech coughed up an RBI triple to Victor Reyes in the second inning but kept the Tigers off the board otherwise. He started in four of his 44 appearances last season and never threw more than five innings in a single outing. The White Sox look to finally be stretching him out as a full-time starter after he missed the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. Kopech is lined up to face the Rays at home next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Goes deep in win

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a 13-2 triumph against the Padres on Tuesday. Pederson singled in the second and tacked on a solo home run in the eighth off San Diego outfielder Wil Myers. The long ball was the 29-year-old's first as a Giant and he should see regular playing time against right-handed pitchers as he's started all four games against them thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rays' Taylor Walls starting on second base Monday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics. Walls is starting on second base and batting eighth. The Rays are using Brandon Lowe at designated hitter while Harold Ramirez is out of the lineup. Per...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Eclipses Biggio on depth chart

Espinal will start at second base and bat eighth Tuesday against the Yankees. Espinal will get the starting nod over the lefty-hitting Cavan Biggio with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the hill for the Yankees, but Espinal may have also supplanted Biggio as the Blue Jays' preferred second baseman against right-handed pitching. Biggio was on the bench against righties Spencer Howard and Jameson Taillon on Sunday and Monday, respectively, while Espinal picked up starts in both games and went 3-for-6 with two runs and a stolen base between the contests. Espinal looks like the Blue Jays' best option at the keystone for now, as was the case last season, when he supplanted the struggling Biggio in the regular lineup and finished with a solid .311/.376/.405 slash line over 246 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sits in series finale

Iglesias is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Dodgers, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Iglesias started at shortstop the first two games of the season and will head to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Garrett Hampson will take over at shortstop and bat ninth for Colorado.
DENVER, CO

