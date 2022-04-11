ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion | It’s Time to Fix FDA by Breaking It Up

By Opinion by Michael Taylor
POLITICO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Taylor served as FDA’s deputy commissioner for foods and veterinary medicine from 2010 to 2016. In its recent investigative report titled “The FDA’s Food Failure,” POLITICO paints a damning but fair picture of an agency that is failing to deliver timely and effective action on food safety and nutrition problems...

POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

To Families’ Dismay, Biden Nursing Home Reform Doesn’t View Them as Essential

When the Biden administration announced a set of proposed nursing home reforms last month, consumer advocates were both pleased and puzzled. The reforms call for minimum staffing requirements, stronger regulatory oversight, and better public information about nursing home quality — measures advocates have promoted for years. Yet they don’t address residents’ rights to have contact with informal caregivers — family members and friends who provide both emotional support and practical assistance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

CMS sticks to its guns on Aduhelm coverage

Presented by the Coalition for Affordable Prescription Drugs (CAPD) With Katherine Ellen Foley, Alice Miranda Ollstein and Megan Wilson. — CMS elects to limit coverage for Aduhelm, finalizing its proposed decision from January. — Congress is once again delaying a vote on new Covid-response funds. — FDA’s external vaccine advisers...
INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Some good news: Nancy Pelosi says she's tested negative for Covid after coming up positive late last week.

California's 22nd (runoff June 7): This race is to replace former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who left Congress to run the Trump Media & Technology Group. Connie Conway, the former California Assembly Republican Leader, and Democrat Lourin Hubbard advanced to the runoff. But this district's boundaries changed radically in redistricting — neither Conway nor Hubbard will seek a full term — so this will be a short-term gig.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: A bombshell investigation on a federal agency costing lives

POLITICO’s Helena Bottemiller Evich is out today with a bombshell investigation of the Food and Drug Administration, an agency consumed by mismanagement and delay even as thousands of Americans die and hundreds of thousands are hospitalized each year from foodborne illnesses. Diet-related diseases are also a major killer and driver of health care costs — and they made us more vulnerable to Covid-19.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
POLITICO

Regulators contend with booster planning among Covid unknowns

— Federal officials need to form a booster strategy, but myriad questions about new variants and effectiveness swirl. — The new Covid surge is among D.C. elite, sparking questions about the future of high-profile events like the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. — Medicare will again delay a cancer-care payment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

A new analysis finds some lawmakers running or considering higher office are using proxy voting quite a lot.

There are also three Democratic members who've voted 100 percent by proxy this year. What happened: The Honolulu Civil Beat released some excellent data on the usage of proxy voting since the start of 2022. It was largely centered around Rep. Kai Kahele (D-Hawaii), who's not explaining his near total absence from Washington as he mulls a run for governor, but the other top proxy voters are interesting as well.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Activision adds lobbyists for China competitiveness bill

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ADDS LOBBYISTS FOR CHINA COMPETITIVENESS BILL: The embattled video game studio Activision Blizzard has hired its first lobbyists in nearly a decade. But the software company — which has faced allegations of workplace misconduct that have spurred calls for greater scrutiny from regulators over an acquisition proposal by Microsoft — has brought on Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz/The Daschle Group to lobby on the House and Senate bills that aim to increase U.S. economic competitiveness with China, according to a disclosure filed Thursday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Michigan Advance

Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing

A White House climate goal to transition the United States to electric vehicles is in trouble if the nation cannot produce more minerals that go into those vehicles’ batteries, U.S. senators of both parties said Thursday. Members of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee agreed during a hearing that more domestic production of lithium, […] The post Biden goal for U.S. transition to electric vehicles cast into doubt at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Freethink

CRISPR cattle cleared for the first time by FDA

For the first time, the FDA has approved gene edited beef cattle for human consumption — and the decision could clear the way for biotech companies to get other CRISPR’d food approved. The challenge: Beef cattle exposed to high temperatures can experience heat stress, meaning their bodies can’t...
AGRICULTURE
POLITICO

Restaurant, fitness industry advocates pivot lobbying to the Senate

SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF BILL HEADS TO SENATE: Advocates and lobbyists for the restaurant and fitness industries are pivoting their attention to the Senate for one last shot at winning relief for industries still struggling to recover from the pandemic, after the House voted today to approve a $55 billion relief package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

They warned about pandemics before Covid-19. Now they have a $100 billion plan to stop the next one.

A bipartisan group of retired public officials is begging Congress to finally get serious on preventing pandemics. The Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense released a new report this morning urging policymakers to fund, and the executive branch to implement, what it calls the Apollo Program for Biodefense, a $100 billion, 10-year effort that would prepare the nation to meet any future viral threat head-on. The new report, called The Athena Agenda (they like Greek gods), takes the framework the Apollo report outlined and provides more detail on how to fund and achieve it. Commission deputy director Ambika Bumb, a medical scientist who served in the Biden White House and Trump State Department, told me that the new report aims to put the recommendations in terms that “Congress can directly take and put in legislation.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

The new risk to the housing market

Mortgage rates rise at fastest clip in nearly 30 years — The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate home mortgage climbed to 4.72 percent last week, mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday, marking the highest level since the fall of 2018. This was no short-term spurt: Over the past three months, the rate has increased by 1.5 percentage points — the quickest jump since May 1994, according to Freddie chief economist Sam Khater. Some economists — and homebuyers — expect the upward trend to continue, given that Federal Reserve policymakers are poised to aggressively raise interest rates in the coming months in a bid to rein in the highest consumer price inflation in four decades.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Martin Shkreli's law firm has not been paid, seeks to withdraw

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The law firm that defended Martin Shkreli against antitrust charges said it has not been paid, and on Tuesday asked a U.S. judge for permission to withdraw from representing the former pharmaceutical executive best known for hiking the price of a lifesaving medication more than 40-fold.
BUSINESS

