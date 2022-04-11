Iowa Youth Straw Poll tomorrow

(Des Moines) Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Spring 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll is tomorrow, (Tuesday, April 12).

Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Iowa Governor. More than 170 schools have registered to participate so far.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to any K-12 school in the state, as well as civic organizations and youth groups. Candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students. The videos are available on the Elections 101 website and on Secretary Pate’s YouTube page.

The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Secretary Pate for use in Iowa schools.

Live results will be published at this link starting Tuesday morning and updated throughout the day. You can also view past results at that link. A news release with results will be distributed late Tuesday afternoon, with a likely follow-up on Wednesday with updated numbers.

Teachers and schools are encouraged to post photos of their Youth Straw Poll events on social media, using the #BeAVoter hashtag.

Every congressional and gubernatorial candidate who qualified for Iowa’s 2022 primary or general election ballots is included in the Youth Straw Poll.

*The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is about involving students in a hands-on civics activity and getting them interested in voting, not particularly about the candidates themselves. Over the weekend, a Polk County District Court Judge found that U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer did not have enough valid signatures to appear on the June 2022 primary election ballot. The decision may be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court. Youth Straw Poll ballots have already been provided to teachers with Mrs. Finkenauer’s name appearing on them. Students may vote for her if they wish, and all those results will be included in the tally.

Iowa Schools Participating in the Straw Poll are listed below:

Abraham Lincoln High School

Albia Community School District

Alethian Academy

Ames Christian School

Anamosa High School

Andrew Community School

Ankeny High School

Anthon Elementary School

Aplington Parkersburg Middle School

Atlantic High School

Atlantic Middle School

Ballard Middle School

BCLUW Middle School

Bellevue Community Schools

Boulder Peak Intermediate School

Boyden Elementary School

Brooklyn Guernsey Malcom Junior High School

Burlington Notre Dame High School

Cal Elementary School

Cardinal Community School District

Cardinal High School

Carlisle Middle School

Central DeWitt High School

Central Lutheran School

Charles City High School

Clarinda Lutheran School Association

Clarke Community Schools

Clayton Ridge Middle School

Clear Lake High School

Clear Lake Middle School

Colo-Nesco High School

Dallas Center-Grimes High School

Davis County Community Schools

Denver High School

DeWitt Academy (Homeschool)

Diagonal Community Schools

Dike-New Hartford CSD

Dubuque Senior High School

Earlham High School

East High School

Elk Horn Kimballton High School

English Valleys High School

Estherville-Lincoln Central High School

Fairfield High School

Forest City Middle School

Franklin Elementary School

Gerald W Kirn Middle School

G-H-V MS

Gilmore City Bradgate Elementary

Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School

Graettinger-Terril

Grandma’s Homeschool

Hampton-Dumont High School

Harlan Community High School

Hempstead High School

Highland MS/High School

Hillcrest Academy

HLV Community School

Holy Cross Catholic School – Blessed Sacrament Center

Hubbell Elementary School

Humboldt Middle School

Inwood Christian School

Jefferson High School

Jesup Middle School

Johnson Academy

Johnston High School

Kanesville Alternative Learning Center

Lamoni High School

Lawton-Bronson Jr/Sr High School

Lewis Central

Little Way Homeschool

Madrid Junior & Senior High School

Maharishi School

Marquette Catholic Schools

Mason City Schools

Mediapolis High School

Merrill Middle School

Missouri Valley CSD

Monticello High School

Moravia Elementary School

Nashua-Plainfield Community School District

Nevada Middle School

New Hampton Elementary School

New London High School

Nodaway Valley School District

North Cedar Jr / Sr High School

North Central Junior High

North Mahaska Junior-Senior High School

North Tama County Community School

North Union Middle School

Northview Middle School

Northwood-Kensett Jr/Sr High School

Odor Academy

Oelwein Middle School

Orange City Christian School

Osage Community Schools

Oskaloosa HSAP

Oskaloosa Virtual Academy

Ottumwa High School

Pella Middle School

Pleasant Valley High School

Pleasantville School

Regnum Dei Classical Academy

Riceville Community School District

Ridge View Middle School

River Valley Community School

Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy

Sageville Elementary School

Saint Edmond Catholic Schools

Saint James Catholic Church

Salem Elementary School

Salem Elementary School

Sanborn Christian School

Saydel Schools

Schaller-Crestland Elementary

Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD

Shenandoah Community School District

Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School

Sigourney Elementary School

South O’Brien

South Tama County Middle School

South Winneshiek Schools

Southeast Valley High School

Spalding Park Elementary

Springville High School

St. Augustin Catholic School

St. Joseph Catholic

Stanton High School

Starmont Community School District

Stewart Elementary School

Summit Schools

Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Trinity Christian High School

Trinity Lutheran School

Tri-State Christian School

Turkey Valley Community School

Underwood Middle School

Union High School

United Community School District

Urbandale High School

Valley High School

Valley Lutheran School

VS Academy

WACO CSD

Wapsie Valley

Washington High School

Waukon High School

Wayne Community Schools

Weber Elementary School

West Branch High School

West Hancock Elementary School

West Harrison Community School District

West Marshall Schools

Westwood Community Schools

Williamsburg Jr./Sr. High School

Wilton Elementary School

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

Woodward-Granger Schools

Zion Lutheran School