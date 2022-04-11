ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Youth Straw Poll tomorrow

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago

(Des Moines) Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Spring 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll is tomorrow, (Tuesday, April 12).

Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Iowa Governor. More than 170 schools have registered to participate so far.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to any K-12 school in the state, as well as civic organizations and youth groups. Candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students. The videos are available on the Elections 101 website and on Secretary Pate’s YouTube page.

The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Secretary Pate for use in Iowa schools.

Live results will be published at this link starting Tuesday morning and updated throughout the day. You can also view past results at that link. A news release with results will be distributed late Tuesday afternoon, with a likely follow-up on Wednesday with updated numbers.

Teachers and schools are encouraged to post photos of their Youth Straw Poll events on social media, using the #BeAVoter hashtag.

Every congressional and gubernatorial candidate who qualified for Iowa’s 2022 primary or general election ballots is included in the Youth Straw Poll.

*The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is about involving students in a hands-on civics activity and getting them interested in voting, not particularly about the candidates themselves. Over the weekend, a Polk County District Court Judge found that U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer did not have enough valid signatures to appear on the June 2022 primary election ballot. The decision may be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court. Youth Straw Poll ballots have already been provided to teachers with Mrs. Finkenauer’s name appearing on them. Students may vote for her if they wish, and all those results will be included in the tally.

Iowa Schools Participating in the Straw Poll are listed below:

Abraham Lincoln High School

Albia Community School District

Alethian Academy

Ames Christian School

Anamosa High School

Andrew Community School

Ankeny High School

Anthon Elementary School

Aplington Parkersburg Middle School

Atlantic High School

Atlantic Middle School

Ballard Middle School

BCLUW Middle School

Bellevue Community Schools

Boulder Peak Intermediate School

Boyden Elementary School

Brooklyn Guernsey Malcom Junior High School

Burlington Notre Dame High School

Cal Elementary School

Cardinal Community School District

Cardinal High School

Carlisle Middle School

Central DeWitt High School

Central Lutheran School

Charles City High School

Clarinda Lutheran School Association

Clarke Community Schools

Clayton Ridge Middle School

Clear Lake High School

Clear Lake Middle School

Colo-Nesco High School

Dallas Center-Grimes High School

Davis County Community Schools

Denver High School

DeWitt Academy (Homeschool)

Diagonal Community Schools

Dike-New Hartford CSD

Dubuque Senior High School

Earlham High School

East High School

Elk Horn Kimballton High School

English Valleys High School

Estherville-Lincoln Central High School

Fairfield High School

Forest City Middle School

Franklin Elementary School

Gerald W Kirn Middle School

G-H-V MS

Gilmore City Bradgate Elementary

Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School

Graettinger-Terril

Grandma’s Homeschool

Hampton-Dumont High School

Harlan Community High School

Hempstead High School

Highland MS/High School

Hillcrest Academy

HLV Community School

Holy Cross Catholic School – Blessed Sacrament Center

Hubbell Elementary School

Humboldt Middle School

Inwood Christian School

Jefferson High School

Jesup Middle School

Johnson Academy

Johnston High School

Kanesville Alternative Learning Center

Lamoni High School

Lawton-Bronson Jr/Sr High School

Lewis Central

Little Way Homeschool

Madrid Junior & Senior High School

Maharishi School

Marquette Catholic Schools

Mason City Schools

Mediapolis High School

Merrill Middle School

Missouri Valley CSD

Monticello High School

Moravia Elementary School

Nashua-Plainfield Community School District

Nevada Middle School

New Hampton Elementary School

New London High School

Nodaway Valley School District

North Cedar Jr / Sr High School

North Central Junior High

North Mahaska Junior-Senior High School

North Tama County Community School

North Union Middle School

Northview Middle School

Northwood-Kensett Jr/Sr High School

Odor Academy

Oelwein Middle School

Orange City Christian School

Osage Community Schools

Oskaloosa HSAP

Oskaloosa Virtual Academy

Ottumwa High School

Pella Middle School

Pleasant Valley High School

Pleasantville School

Regnum Dei Classical Academy

Riceville Community School District

Ridge View Middle School

River Valley Community School

Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy

Sageville Elementary School

Saint Edmond Catholic Schools

Saint James Catholic Church

Salem Elementary School

Salem Elementary School

Sanborn Christian School

Saydel Schools

Schaller-Crestland Elementary

Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD

Shenandoah Community School District

Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School

Sigourney Elementary School

South O’Brien

South Tama County Middle School

South Winneshiek Schools

Southeast Valley High School

Spalding Park Elementary

Springville High School

St. Augustin Catholic School

St. Joseph Catholic

Stanton High School

Starmont Community School District

Stewart Elementary School

Summit Schools

Thomas Jefferson Middle School

Trinity Christian High School

Trinity Lutheran School

Tri-State Christian School

Turkey Valley Community School

Underwood Middle School

Union High School

United Community School District

Urbandale High School

Valley High School

Valley Lutheran School

VS Academy

WACO CSD

Wapsie Valley

Washington High School

Waukon High School

Wayne Community Schools

Weber Elementary School

West Branch High School

West Hancock Elementary School

West Harrison Community School District

West Marshall Schools

Westwood Community Schools

Williamsburg Jr./Sr. High School

Wilton Elementary School

Woodrow Wilson Elementary School

Woodward-Granger Schools

Zion Lutheran School

B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

GOP Purchases Billboards with Message for President

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Republican Party purchased billboards along President Biden’s route in both directions from the Des Moines Airport. Those billboards had messages about inflation and high gas prices. Republican officeholders issued written statements generally praising Biden’s move to promote E-15, but they raised other issues. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson called for more security at the southern border and Senator Chuck Grassley called that situation a crisis. Governor Reynolds issued a thank you to the president for what she described as welcome news on ethanol, but she said the Biden Administration has more to do to address high energy costs.
DES MOINES, IA
KPVI Newschannel 6

ALEC ranks Iowa's Reynolds 13th best governor nationwide

(The Center Square) – Gov. Kim Reynolds is a four-star governor when it comes to economic freedom in Iowa, according to a new ranking of U.S. governors. The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) report grades the 50 governors by metrics related to economic freedom. Reynolds placed 13th. The "2021...
POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

Finkenauer Plans To Challenge Judge’s Decision On Petition Signatures

(Des Moines, IA) — U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer says she will appeal a district court judge’s decision all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court. Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie ruled Sunday three signatures on the former congresswoman’s nominating petitions shouldn’t have been allowed. That means her name can’t appear on the June 7th Iowa Democratic primary ballot. Finkenauer calls the decision “outrageous and meritless.”
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Deidre DeJear, candidate for Governor, to visit Audubon County

(Audubon) Iowa Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear will meet with Audubon County residents next week. DeJear will make a stop in Brayton at the Barn Burner Restaurant. Her appearance, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20th, is part of her campaign’s 99 county tour. It will offer local residents an opportunity to hear directly from her about why she is running. This will also be a chance for DeJear to hear directly from citizens about the issues and policies that matter most in rural Iowa.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House passes Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund Budget

(Des Moines) Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore said the Iowa House passed the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund Budget. This bill appropriates a total of $174,587,568. This is a $28,500,000 increase compared to last year’s appropriation. Moore said there were many departments that received additional funding, but two of the major appropriations is for the State Park Infrastructure and for Recreational Trails.
IOWA STATE
Times-Republican

Hawkeyes to hold open practice later this month

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department has announced themes and a ticket timeline for 2022 home football games, along with the spring practice date that is open to the public. The Hawkeyes will conduct open public practice in Kinnick Stadium on April 23 beginning at 9:45...
IOWA CITY, IA
