Iowa Youth Straw Poll tomorrow
(Des Moines) Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Spring 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll is tomorrow, (Tuesday, April 12).
Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Iowa Governor. More than 170 schools have registered to participate so far.
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to any K-12 school in the state, as well as civic organizations and youth groups. Candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students. The videos are available on the Elections 101 website and on Secretary Pate’s YouTube page.
The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Secretary Pate for use in Iowa schools.
Live results will be published at this link starting Tuesday morning and updated throughout the day. You can also view past results at that link. A news release with results will be distributed late Tuesday afternoon, with a likely follow-up on Wednesday with updated numbers.
Teachers and schools are encouraged to post photos of their Youth Straw Poll events on social media, using the #BeAVoter hashtag.
Every congressional and gubernatorial candidate who qualified for Iowa’s 2022 primary or general election ballots is included in the Youth Straw Poll.
*The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is about involving students in a hands-on civics activity and getting them interested in voting, not particularly about the candidates themselves. Over the weekend, a Polk County District Court Judge found that U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer did not have enough valid signatures to appear on the June 2022 primary election ballot. The decision may be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court. Youth Straw Poll ballots have already been provided to teachers with Mrs. Finkenauer’s name appearing on them. Students may vote for her if they wish, and all those results will be included in the tally.
Iowa Schools Participating in the Straw Poll are listed below:
Abraham Lincoln High School
Albia Community School District
Alethian Academy
Ames Christian School
Anamosa High School
Andrew Community School
Ankeny High School
Anthon Elementary School
Aplington Parkersburg Middle School
Atlantic High School
Atlantic Middle School
Ballard Middle School
BCLUW Middle School
Bellevue Community Schools
Boulder Peak Intermediate School
Boyden Elementary School
Brooklyn Guernsey Malcom Junior High School
Burlington Notre Dame High School
Cal Elementary School
Cardinal Community School District
Cardinal High School
Carlisle Middle School
Central DeWitt High School
Central Lutheran School
Charles City High School
Clarinda Lutheran School Association
Clarke Community Schools
Clayton Ridge Middle School
Clear Lake High School
Clear Lake Middle School
Colo-Nesco High School
Dallas Center-Grimes High School
Davis County Community Schools
Denver High School
DeWitt Academy (Homeschool)
Diagonal Community Schools
Dike-New Hartford CSD
Dubuque Senior High School
Earlham High School
East High School
Elk Horn Kimballton High School
English Valleys High School
Estherville-Lincoln Central High School
Fairfield High School
Forest City Middle School
Franklin Elementary School
Gerald W Kirn Middle School
G-H-V MS
Gilmore City Bradgate Elementary
Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School
Graettinger-Terril
Grandma’s Homeschool
Hampton-Dumont High School
Harlan Community High School
Hempstead High School
Highland MS/High School
Hillcrest Academy
HLV Community School
Holy Cross Catholic School – Blessed Sacrament Center
Hubbell Elementary School
Humboldt Middle School
Inwood Christian School
Jefferson High School
Jesup Middle School
Johnson Academy
Johnston High School
Kanesville Alternative Learning Center
Lamoni High School
Lawton-Bronson Jr/Sr High School
Lewis Central
Little Way Homeschool
Madrid Junior & Senior High School
Maharishi School
Marquette Catholic Schools
Mason City Schools
Mediapolis High School
Merrill Middle School
Missouri Valley CSD
Monticello High School
Moravia Elementary School
Nashua-Plainfield Community School District
Nevada Middle School
New Hampton Elementary School
New London High School
Nodaway Valley School District
North Cedar Jr / Sr High School
North Central Junior High
North Mahaska Junior-Senior High School
North Tama County Community School
North Union Middle School
Northview Middle School
Northwood-Kensett Jr/Sr High School
Odor Academy
Oelwein Middle School
Orange City Christian School
Osage Community Schools
Oskaloosa HSAP
Oskaloosa Virtual Academy
Ottumwa High School
Pella Middle School
Pleasant Valley High School
Pleasantville School
Regnum Dei Classical Academy
Riceville Community School District
Ridge View Middle School
River Valley Community School
Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy
Sageville Elementary School
Saint Edmond Catholic Schools
Saint James Catholic Church
Salem Elementary School
Salem Elementary School
Sanborn Christian School
Saydel Schools
Schaller-Crestland Elementary
Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD
Shenandoah Community School District
Sibley-Ocheyedan Middle School
Sigourney Elementary School
South O’Brien
South Tama County Middle School
South Winneshiek Schools
Southeast Valley High School
Spalding Park Elementary
Springville High School
St. Augustin Catholic School
St. Joseph Catholic
Stanton High School
Starmont Community School District
Stewart Elementary School
Summit Schools
Thomas Jefferson Middle School
Trinity Christian High School
Trinity Lutheran School
Tri-State Christian School
Turkey Valley Community School
Underwood Middle School
Union High School
United Community School District
Urbandale High School
Valley High School
Valley Lutheran School
VS Academy
WACO CSD
Wapsie Valley
Washington High School
Waukon High School
Wayne Community Schools
Weber Elementary School
West Branch High School
West Hancock Elementary School
West Harrison Community School District
West Marshall Schools
Westwood Community Schools
Williamsburg Jr./Sr. High School
Wilton Elementary School
Woodrow Wilson Elementary School
Woodward-Granger Schools
Zion Lutheran School
