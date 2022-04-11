Despite seeing its eight-run lead turn too close for comfort, the Greenbrier East Spartans still held off John Marshall for a 9-7 victory on Friday, April 8 on a chilly night for baseball.

John Marshall scored six runs in the final two innings, but Chris Heaster got Chad Kerns to groundout into a fielder’s choice to Darris Boswell to wrap the game up for East. Over those last couple innings, John Marshall scored on a home run by Ethan Neely in the sixth, a double by Jacob Korngiver in the seventh, and a bases-loaded walk by Jace Riding in the seventh.

Greenbrier East (6-6) scored on a double by Ashton Cochran that scored Ian Cline, a triple by Isiah Brooks on a full count that plated Cochran and a sacrifice fly by Boswell in the second inning.

The Spartans extended their breathing room in the sixth inning when they put up six runs. The rally was led by Jonathan Sauls, a groundout by Chris Heaster, an error on a ball put in play by Boswell and a double by Brooks.

Jacob Roshau led the Greenbrier East on the pitcher’s mound.

The lefty had an up-and down night and allowed five hits and seven runs over 6.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Heaster recorded the last out of the game and earned the save.

Korngiver took the loss for John Marshall. He lasted 5.2 innings, allowed four hits and seven runs and struck out five batters.

East collected seven hits.

Brooks and Cochran had two hits. Brooks also scored 2 runs and drove in three more.

Neely went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead John Marshall in hits.

The post Spartans hold on to beat John Marshall appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .