Greenbrier County, WV

Spartans hold on to beat John Marshall

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
Despite seeing its eight-run lead turn too close for comfort, the Greenbrier East Spartans still held off John Marshall for a 9-7 victory on Friday, April 8 on a chilly night for baseball.

John Marshall scored six runs in the final two innings, but Chris Heaster got Chad Kerns to groundout into a fielder’s choice to Darris Boswell to wrap the game up for East. Over those last couple innings, John Marshall scored on a home run by Ethan Neely in the sixth, a double by Jacob Korngiver in the seventh, and a bases-loaded walk by Jace Riding in the seventh.

Greenbrier East (6-6) scored on a double by Ashton Cochran that scored Ian Cline, a triple by Isiah Brooks on a full count that plated Cochran and a sacrifice fly by Boswell in the second inning.

The Spartans extended their breathing room in the sixth inning when they put up six runs. The rally was led by Jonathan Sauls, a groundout by Chris Heaster, an error on a ball put in play by Boswell and a double by Brooks.

Jacob Roshau led the Greenbrier East on the pitcher’s mound.

The lefty had an up-and down night and allowed five hits and seven runs over 6.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Heaster recorded the last out of the game and earned the save.

Korngiver took the loss for John Marshall. He lasted 5.2 innings, allowed four hits and seven runs and struck out five batters.

East collected seven hits.

Brooks and Cochran had two hits. Brooks also scored 2 runs and drove in three more.

Neely went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead John Marshall in hits.

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Late-inning heroics, Dillowe's single gives Rye Cove win over Lady Pioneers

RYE COVE — Thomas Walker sophomore pitcher Eden Muncy recorded 23 strikeouts Tuesday. In the end, however, it was a sophomore from Rye Cove that delivered the show-stopper. Despite Muncy’s stellar performance on the mound, Rye Cove produced six hits in the final three innings to take a 4-3 Cumberland District softball extra-inning victory on its home field.
CLINCHPORT, VA
Urbana Citizen

Mechanicsburg sweeps Madison Plains

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians routed Madison Plains, 20-4, in 5 innings in OHC baseball on Friday. Mechanicsburg scored 12 runs in the second inning. For the Indians (6-0, 3-0), Aaron Conley was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and 2 runs scored, Mason Hess was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI and 3 runs scored and Jake Edwards was 2 for 2 with 4 runs scored.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Metro News

No. 1 Jefferson sweeps season series from No. 5 Martinsburg, 3-1

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — For the second time this season, Jefferson pitchers held Martinsburg to a single run as the top-ranked Cougars defeated the Bulldogs, 3-1. Junior Daquon Shipe and senior Griffin Horowicz each struck out five batters. Shipe pitched into the fifth inning before Horowicz collected the final eight outs.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
County
Greenbrier County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Gallery: Brehm and Hylton homer as Wyoming East topples PikeView

Gardner – Olivia Hylton did a little bit of everything, pitching three innings of no-hit ball and homering as Wyoming East picked up a 22-0 win at PikeView Tuesday evening. Hylton finished 2 for 3 at the plate, hitting a double and driving in three runs to go along with her homer. Savannah Brehm also homered for the Lady Warriors, driving in three runs.
PRINCETON, WV
Metro News

Down to their final out, Doddridge finds a way past Gilmer, 7-6

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Freshman Olivia See delivered a two out, two-run single in the bottom of seventh to lift Doddridge County over Gilmer County, 7-6 Tuesday evening. The Little Kanawha Conference rivals split their two regular season meetings. Both matchups were decided by one run. Trailing 6-5, Doddridge...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

