“Tough to find the words… you will be missed”: Joe Burrow remembers former Ohio State teammate

By Michael Scheidt
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Cwbe_0f5vEZpM00

CINCINNATI, Oh. (BRPROUD) – Quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed over the weekend in a collision involving a dump truck.

Tributes poured in after the announcement was made about the passing of the 24-year-old.

The Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted out this message , “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins. May he rest in peace.”

The college where Haskins starred posted a picture of the former QB in uniform with the message, “ Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye .”

Pace’s Santoso signs with Jacksonville

While at Ohio State, Haskins competed against another former Buckeye, Joe Burrow. Haskins was on the roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time of his death.

Haskins beat out Burrow for the starting quarterback job in 2018 and Burrow subsequently transferred to LSU. The bond between the former Buckeye teammates remained as seen when Haskins consoled Burrow after #9 tore his ACL in November of 2020.

After the passing of Haskins, Burrow posted a short clip on Twitter which shows Haskins and Burrow greeting each other on the football field.

Accompanying that clip was this message, “Tough to find the words… you will be missed.”

Haskins was drafted by Washington in 2019. Haskins was on the roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time of his death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

