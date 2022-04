By Gav Duthie: We have just visited an intriguing unification battle between 40 and 36 year year old Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata respectively. The IBF and WBA belts were on the line as well as a bigger prize of the trilogy fight against Canelo. This division has become the worst in boxing by my reckoning and big fights like this need to happen. The governing bodies need to start putting pressure on more unifications and good mandatories because at the moment there has been very little going on at 160lbs. We needed to see a top Golovkin performance to justify a Canelo trilogy and in parts we got that in others we didn’t. Golovkin however is still dangerous.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO