Sulphur Springs, TX

Obituary for Jerry Moss

 1 day ago
Graveside service for Jerry Moss, age 81 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00P.M. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park with CJ Duffey officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Moss passed away on April 10,...

Obituary for Philip Lockwood

Philip Lockwood, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital, Sulphur Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Philip Arthur was born on December 3, 1943, in Indianapolis, IN to Herbert and Irene (Frazier) Lockwood. He married...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Ray Kirkpatrick

Funeral service for Ray Kirkpatrick, age 87 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00P.M. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Ballard and Rev. L.D. Baxley. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Jonathon Keller, Daniel Weatheread, Travis Baxley, Austin Baxley, Delane Baxley, Lane Keller, Chris Currier and Brody Weatheread serving as pallbearers. Jordan Perry, Jack Potts, Jaxton Currier, Halston Potts and Blayke Pegues serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00P.M. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Kirkpatrick passed away on March 27, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Robert Eugene Johnson

Robert Eugene Johnson of Sulphur Springs, TX was born on June 12, 1932 in Mount Ayr, IA and went to be with his heavenly Father on April 1, 2022 at the age of 89. Robert served 14 years in the Navy. While living in Mesa, AZ for many years he retired from Quest Communications before moving to Texas. He liked anything western and especially enjoyed country-western music and dancing.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Michelle Spataro

Memorial Service for Michelle Spataro, age 52, of Emory, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Believer’s Baptist Church in Emory with Dr. Jason Rolen officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be the Emory Volunteer Fire Department and her Rains High School Students. There will be no formal visitation. Michelle passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 15, 1969, in Sherman, the daughter of Maurice Martin and Lynda Madison Martin. She married Frank Spataro on May 31, 2014, in Rockwall. Michelle worked as a school counselor for Quinlan ISD, Rains County ISD, Community ISD and Greenville ISD.
EMORY, TX
Obituary for Lillie Belle Renshaw

Funeral services for Lillie Belle Renshaw, age 92, of Miller Grove, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at County Line Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Miller Grove Cemetery with Paul Gilbert, David Gilbert, Anson Gilbert, James Oler, Corbin Gilbert, and Hagen Holland serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be James Randall Renshaw. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Belle passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Notice for Jerald Odis Wren

Jerald Odis Wren, age 70, of Cumby, passed away on March 31, 2022 at CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Services are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
CUMBY, TX
History of Cumby/ BlackJack Grove

From indigenous camp to stagecoach stopover: A brief history of Black Jack Grove (aka Cumby). Teetotaling, fiddling and banking were the town’s past. Although it is common to think of Hopkins County as having begun in the 1840s when the first frontiersmen arrived, indigenous peoples called Northeast Texas home long before covered wagons ever left their wheel tracks in the fertile black earth. One such place was Black Jack Grove, now known as Cumby, which was an indigenous camping ground for “many years” according to Hopkins County historian Lajuana Parmalee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
