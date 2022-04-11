Obituary for Jerry Moss

From indigenous camp to stagecoach stopover: A brief history of Black Jack Grove (aka Cumby). Teetotaling, fiddling and banking were the town’s past. Although it is common to think of Hopkins County as having begun in the 1840s when the first frontiersmen arrived, indigenous peoples called Northeast Texas home long before covered wagons ever left their wheel tracks in the fertile black earth. One such place was Black Jack Grove, now known as Cumby, which was an indigenous camping ground for “many years” according to Hopkins County historian Lajuana Parmalee.

