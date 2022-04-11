Obituary for Jerry Moss

Funeral services for Lillie Belle Renshaw, age 92, of Miller Grove, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at County Line Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Darty officiating. Interment will follow at Miller Grove Cemetery with Paul Gilbert, David Gilbert, Anson Gilbert, James Oler, Corbin Gilbert, and Hagen Holland serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be James Randall Renshaw. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Belle passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
