Cleveland, OH

Fantasy baseball: Steven Kwan and 10 others rising or falling in value after opening weekend

By Eric Karabell
ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Guardians rookie OF Steven Kwan certainly starred in his very first weekend in the major leagues, reaching base in a record 12 of his 14 plate appearances against the Kansas City Royals. Few in the fantasy baseball world seemed to enjoy it, however, as Kwan was barely rostered entering the...

www.espn.com

numberfire.com

Giants' Curt Casali sitting Monday versus Padres

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Ozuna, Albies power Braves' offense in 16-4 rout of Nats

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcell Ozuna homered twice, Ozzie Albies drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves fired up their offense to rout the Washington Nationals 16-4 on Tuesday night. Coming off an 11-2 loss, the Braves began the game with a .201 team batting average before banging out...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Iglesias leads Rockies against the Rangers after 4-hit performance

LINE: Rangers -157, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Texas Rangers after Jose Iglesias had four hits against the Rangers on Monday. Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 at home a season ago. The Rangers slugged .375 as a team last...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Julio Rodriguez back in Mariners lineup Wednesday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez is replacing Jarred Kelenic in center field and batting sixth. Abraham Toro is up at the top of the order, with Mitch Haniger hitting third and Luis Torrens on cleanup duty.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to A’s mistreatment of team legend

Especially when looking at their years on the West Coast, Dave Stewart is easily one of the most important players in the history of the Oakland Athletics. But he’s not exactly feeling a lot of support from the team. In 2019, it was announced that the A’s would retire...
MLB
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
Person
Trea Turner
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB suspends Thompson, Ross for McCutchen HBP

Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson has been suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally hitting Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen on Saturday, MLB announced Monday. Cubs manager David Ross received a one-game suspension, which he will serve Tuesday — the series opener in Pittsburgh against the Pirates — and...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA
ESPN

Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring. Note: This file...
MLB
numberfire.com

Nick Gordon added to Twins lineup Wednesday afternoon

Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Nick Gordon has been added to the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alex Kirilloff (wrist) was scratched from Wednesday's lineup and is headed to the 10-day injured list. Gordon is now starting in left field and batting ninth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ESPN

Fantasy baseball: Josh Lowe among top waiver wire picks

After a one-week delay, that coming on the heels of a lengthy wait through the winter's lockout, we finally have stats that count!. With them, we have standings that totally matter -- oh, OK, no, they absolutely do not, not anytime soon (think beginning in mid-May), but at least we have standings that cement the fact that fantasy baseball is back!
MLB
ESPN

Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm gets ovation night after three errors, choice words

A night after saying, "I f---ing hate this place," Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm got a standing ovation from the Philadelphia crowd. Bohm, who made three errors Monday in a 5-4 win over the New York Mets and later apologized for how he vented his frustration, came in as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning Tuesday in the second game of the series. He received an ovation before grounding out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

NFL draft 2022: Aqeel Glass' rise from two-time HBCU Player of the Year to possible NFL draft pick

ATLANTA -- Inside his childhood bedroom in St. Louis that was once painted Florida orange and blue, where the walls were plastered with Tim Tebow fatheads, the floors covered in NFL cards and the closet filled with intricate puzzles, a young Aqeel Glass would fire up NCAA Football and create a custom team with Alabama A&M -- his dad's alma mater -- that would go on to win the national title in the video game.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

