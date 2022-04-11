ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed after crash that shut down Interstate 10

By Meagan Ellsworth
 1 day ago
A portion of Interstate 10 will be closed for several hours as traffic investigators work the scene of a fatal crash with a hazmat spill.

One woman was killed Monday after a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer truck that shut down Interstate 10 in Beaumont for several hours.

Authorities reported the major crash just before noon in the 800 Block of Interstate 10 westbound. The crash shut down both east and westbound lanes near Pine Street. By 4:15 p.m., the Beaumont Police Department confirmed all lanes were reopened.

Police said the woman who died in the crash was the vehicle's sole occupant. The truck's driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The woman has not yet been identified Monday evening as police are still working to notify the family.

Police and the Texas Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to use alternative routes due to the major crash and traffic congestion.

Drivers from Orange County were required to exit at the Downtown or Pine Street exits as traffic investigators and emergency crews worked on the scene for several hours to clean up the wreck and fluids, such as fuel, that leaked from the vehicle and constituted a "hazmat spill."

Other minor crashes also were reported as a result of the major crash, police said.

