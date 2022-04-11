ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Downtown hangout Muddy Jake’s announces impending closure

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Muddy Jake’s Sports Grille & Pub announced via social media that after twelve and a half years they have made the decision...

frontporchnewstexas.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIX 105.7

City Announces Street Closure on Mildred Monday

The City of Sedalia will close South Mildred Avenue from East 12th Street to East 16th Street to through traffic from 8 a.m. Mon. Mar. 28 until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28. The Public Works Water Division is working with a resident on a project resulting in the roadway being unavailable to through traffic during this period as equipment will be across the roadway.
SEDALIA, MO
KAAL-TV

Thursdays Downtown dates announced, vendor applications open

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Downtown Alliance has announced the dates for this year's Thursdays Downtown. The event will start earlier this year on June 16 and go every Thursday until August 18. "After discussions with stakeholders, our board of directors, and past Thursdays Downtown vendors, it became clear...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Sports Grille Pub#The Potato House
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Slaughter’s BBQ takes 2nd place in Burger Showdown

Slaughter’s BBQ, a Texas Monthly Top 100 BBQ joint, competed in the River Ranch Stockyards Cowtown Burger Showdown this weekend in Forth Worth, for the title of “Best Burger In North Texas”. The competition was fierce, with some of the best burger slingers in the area all trying to prove they are in the best in North Texas.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

‘LIFE’S FLAVORS’ 3/31 WITH ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

Nestled along main street in downtown Sulphur Springs is Buff City Soap. A franchise that focuses on handmade, plant based soaps for the whole house. When Buff City Soap first came to town I thought it would be a great touch to add their soaps to our rooms for guest to enjoy. With a local store from at 217 Main Street, guest could easily find their location and select some new favorites to take home. Since our goal is to help promote the local shopping industry in Sulphur Springs, our addition of their products would help drive customers to their downtown location without overwhelming guests and provides them with a local treat to enjoy while staying in Sulphur Springs, at The Oaks.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Sulphur Springs, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

 http://frontporchnewstexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy