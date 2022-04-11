Downtown hangout Muddy Jake’s announces impending closure

Nestled along main street in downtown Sulphur Springs is Buff City Soap. A franchise that focuses on handmade, plant based soaps for the whole house. When Buff City Soap first came to town I thought it would be a great touch to add their soaps to our rooms for guest to enjoy. With a local store from at 217 Main Street, guest could easily find their location and select some new favorites to take home. Since our goal is to help promote the local shopping industry in Sulphur Springs, our addition of their products would help drive customers to their downtown location without overwhelming guests and provides them with a local treat to enjoy while staying in Sulphur Springs, at The Oaks.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO