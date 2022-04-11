ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

Bonnies lax earns national ranking votes

By Andy Malnoske
 1 day ago

OLEAN, N.Y. (WETM) – St. Bonaventure men’s lacrosse continues to shine.

On Monday, the Bonnies made program history by receiving national votes for the first time ever as honorable mention for the top 20 in men’s lacrosse. This comes on the heels of the Bonnies six-game winning streak and victory over defending MAAC Champions Monmouth, 6-3, Saturday.

The votes were tallied by Inside Lacrosse. The Bonnies (8-2, 3-0 MAAC) are in control of their own fate the rest of the way.

By winning out in their final three games, St. Bonaventure could clinch the top seed in the MAAC Championship Tournament. The Bonnies travel to Siena Saturday at 1 pm.

Corning grad Cian Collins is a junior midfielder and fellow Hawk alum Ryan Burns is a senior defenseman for the Bonnies.

(PHOTO: St. Bonaventure Athletics)

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

