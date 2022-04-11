ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville’s New Raising Cane’s, Set To Open May 17, Now Hiring For Over 150 Crewmembers

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Looking for a job? The new Raising Cane’s store in Vacaville is looking to hire more than 150 people.

The popular chicken finger chain continues to expand in Northern California.

Vacaville’s Raising Cane’s location – which will be located just across the street from the Vacaville Premium Outlets – will be the fifth one to open in the Sacramento area, as well as the 66th in California.

Raising Cane’s touts its recent ranking among the 100 “Best Employers For New Grads” list in Forbes.

Open positions include everything from crew to management level, Raising Cane’s says. Interested applicants are urged to text RCJOBS to 97211 or filling out an application at https://WorkAtCanes.com .

The Vacaville location is set to open on May 17.

