Costco hours 2022: Senior hours and special COVID hours end this week, clubs closed Easter

This is the last week Costco is scheduled to hold senior hours after having them for more than two years amid the coronavirus pandemic .

According to the wholesale club's COVID updates webpage , the special operating hours will be in place for members 60 and older, healthcare workers and first responders, until Sunday, April 17 . The hours have also been for members with disabilities or those who are immunocompromised.

Clubs nationwide will be closed Sunday for Easter. The senior hours have been held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings since last July.

"As of April 18, 2022, Costco will no longer be offering special shopping hours for members ages 60 or older, healthcare workers and first responders," Costco said in the update posted on March 14.

Like many of the nation's grocery stores, Costco started holding the hours in March 2020 to help those the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considered the most vulnerable and at-risk for COVID-19 at the time.

This is not the first time Costco has planned to drop or reduce the dedicated shopping time.

Last July, the retailer planned to end senior hours but then reversed course to reduce them from five days a week to twice-weekly events as infections and hospitalizations were rising nationwide. Since the week of July 26, most clubs have held the hours from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday but there are a few exceptions (see below) .

In July 2020, Costco also initially planned to reduce hours from five days to twice weekly but changed plans at that time "due to an increase in COVID-19 cases."

The membership club has not allowed guests who do not meet its criteria to shop during the designated time.

"Members who do not wish to shop during regular hours are welcome to visit Costco.com for all their shopping needs," Costco said in the latest update.

Costco closed Easter 2022

The wholesale club traditionally stays closed on major holidays including Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

Costco senior hours and exceptions

Costco's designated hour for senior shoppers, which has also included members with disabilities or people who are immunocompromised, is held twice a week from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at warehouses in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with limited exceptions until April 17.

Find all locations' hours at Costco.com/warehouse-locations . Members and guests who don't meet the criteria will not be admitted. The following clubs are the exceptions listed on the COVID-19 updates page:

California Costco club with an exception

Culver City: Special operating hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday.

Hawaii Costco club with exceptions

Iwilei (Honolulu): Special operating hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday.

New York Costco clubs with exceptions

Brooklyn: Special operating hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday.

Westbury: Special operating hours are 8 to 9 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday.

Costco special hours for healthcare and first responders

Costco says on its COVID updates page that members who are "healthcare workers (which includes pharmacists and all hospital employees with a hospital ID) and first responders (police officers, EMTs and firefighters) may enter the warehouse during Special Operating Hours, as well as regular operating hours."

