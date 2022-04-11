ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Image Shows Car Riddled With Bullet Holes After I-295 Shooting, Victim Remains Hospitalized

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Xz4i_0f5vCeMX00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said the victim in a suspected road rage shooting Sunday on I-295 remains hospitalized.

An image of the victim’s car released by police shows five bullet holes riddling the driver’s side door. The victim was struck once. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was not injured.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

The incident happened on northbound I-295 prior to Arundel Mills Boulevard. The suspect vehicle is a gray sedan, possibly a BMW, police said. Police did not have a description of the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments / 7

Related
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
CBS Baltimore

13 Shot This Weekend In Baltimore, Police Release Names Of 7 Who Died As Neighbors Demand Action

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “Boom! Boom! Boom!” Joyce Smith told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she heard the loud gunshots from her home in Northwest Baltimore’s Howard Park neighborhood. They were from a mass shooting that claimed the lives of three men Saturday night: 25-year-old Jawan Hall, 26-year-old Timothy Brown Junior and 26-year-old Darian Savoy.  A 73-year-old man survived. Baltimore police release identities of recent homicide victims @wjz pic.twitter.com/7zYD4BHggM — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 14, 2022 “I’m appalled. I’m angry,” Smith, the president of the Howard Park Civic Association, said. “We have complained about this corner for years, and nothing seems to get done about it. Now,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Maryland State Police#Bullet Holes#Wjz#Arundel Mills Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Motorcyclist Ejected, Killed: Police

A motorcyclist died after losing control and being thrown from the bike at a high rate of speed in Anne Arundel County, authorities said. Delonta Lewis Hill, 23, of Brooklyn Park, was said to be speeding down Route 100 when he failed to negotiate a turn and was thrown off his motorcycle at the I-97 overpass, Anne Arundel County Police said.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspects Who Stole From Multiple Storage Units Wanted By Baltimore Police

Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects behind a recent storage unit burglary, the department said on Facebook. The incident took place at the Extra Space Storage, located at 707 South Caton Avenue, on Thursday, April 7, police said. The suspects allegedly broke into numerous storage units and made off with valuable property.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 21, Shot Multiple Times In Northeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times early Tuesday while seated in a car in northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers were called to a hospital, where they found the man had been shot several times in the upper body, Baltimore Police said. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined he was in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Clifton Park Terrace when he was shot, police said. Afterward, the 21-year-old drove himself to the hospital for treatment. At last check Tuesday, he was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In East Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening in East Baltimore, police said. An officer on patrol heard gunfire at 3:16 p.m. and saw people running away from the 1400 block of North Luzerne Avenue. There, the officer found a man shot in the torso. The officer rendered aid to the victim and he was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Purse Snatcher Wanted By Montgomery Police (VIDEO)

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect behind a recent robbery at a Silver Spring Chick-fil-A. Police responded to the restaurant, located in the 12000 block of Tech Road, for the robbery around 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, Montgomery County Police said. Investigators learned the suspect entered the Chick-fil-A and snatched someone's purse while leaving the restaurant.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy