Image Shows Car Riddled With Bullet Holes After I-295 Shooting, Victim Remains Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said the victim in a suspected road rage shooting Sunday on I-295 remains hospitalized.

An image of the victim’s car released by police shows five bullet holes riddling the driver’s side door. The victim was struck once. A 1-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was not injured.

The incident happened on northbound I-295 prior to Arundel Mills Boulevard. The suspect vehicle is a gray sedan, possibly a BMW, police said. Police did not have a description of the suspect.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130. Callers may remain anonymous.