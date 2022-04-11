Brother Of Toby Obumseli Pleads For Community's Help, Condemns Past Tweets

Photo: The Obumseli Family via GoFundMe

The brother of Christian Toby Obumseli released a statement Sunday night (April 10) a week after his stabbing death inside of a Miami high-rise condo. The statement comes after the 26-year-old stabbing victim's previous tweets targeting Black women surfaced online and as the person Obumseli's family believe is responsible for his death remains uncharged and out of police custody .

"As a family, we strongly disagree with the ignorant and repulsive tweets from my then-high school aged brother that have recently surfaced," Obumseli's older brother, Jeffrey Obumseli , wrote in a message posted to Instagram. "However, the tweets do not diminish our demand for a thorough investigation into Toby's murder or negate the necessity for justice," the statement continues.

"It’s been a week since my brother was brutally and senselessly killed. Courtney Taylor Clenney ’s callous actions have not been met with an ounce of remorse," Jeff added, naming Toby's girlfriend. Miami police initially confirmed they detained a woman at the scene of the stabbing , but did not name her in accordance with the Baker Act –– which is implemented when someone is involuntarily held for psychiatric evaluation. Family members identified Clenney, who is a social media influencer known as Courtney Tailor, online days after Toby's killing.

" We’ve seen videos of Courtney kissing her dogs while covered in what we believe to be my brother’s blood and casually getting drinks at a hotel bar days later while my brother lays in the morgue," Jeff states.



"The bottom line is inextricably clear: Courtney is being treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy white woman. Within 24 hours following Toby's death, the detective on the case prematurely concluded this was not a crime of violence. But the information provided is deficient and the lack of transparency strongly suggests foul play is involved.

"Courtney acknowledges that Toby did not have a weapon. She has no injuries to support her story of imminent danger. Additionally, Courtney still has yet to explain exactly what happened leading up to Toby's murder. We have every reason to believe his death was the result of unwarranted and unprovoked violence. We want to see that justice is served," Jeff wrote.

The victim's brother added later: "With family, you may not agree with every action or statement made, but it is my duty to zealously fight for my brother. No family should have to go through what we are experiencing."

The family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses, legal fees and counseling. Attorney Lee Merritt is reportedly reviewing the case with the family.

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

