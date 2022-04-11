Driver killed in Larimer County crash Monday morning

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – A driver was killed in Larimer County Monday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 7:21 a.m. along Centennial Drive on the east side of Horsetooth Reservoir, according to CSP Trooper Josh Lewis.

It’s unclear how the crash occurred, but when first responders arrived, the driver was found dead at the scene.

All of Centennial Drive shut down for several hours while investigators combed the scene.