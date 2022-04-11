ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passan: Red Sox and Devers 'aren't close at all’ on extension

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
 1 day ago

The Red Sox and Rafael Devers don’t appear to be progressing on a new contract — at all. On ESPN’s KayRod cast Sunday night, Jeff Passan reported there is a wide gap between the Red Sox and Devers in their negotiations thus far.

“Not close at all. And when I say ‘not close at all,’ I mean not close at all,” Passan said. “In Rafael Devers’ case, the gap in between the sides I believe was nine figures. It’s a significant, significant chasm between what Rafael Devers wants, and what the Boston Red Sox at this point have been willing to offer.”

For those keeping score at home, nine figures means at least $100 million. That’s pretty frightening.

Though we don’t know the exact figures being discussed, Passan’s report makes it possible to guess. Manny Machado set the market for third baseman with his 10-year, $300 million agreement with the Padres. The three highest-paid third baseman in the game — Anthony Rendon, Nolan Arenado and Machado — make between $32 million to $36.5 million annually. Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a 14-year contract worth $340 million.

With those numbers in mind, maybe Devers is asking for a commitment within the $300 million range.

It would be disconcerting if the Red Sox are unwilling to reach the $30 million threshold, because that’s going rate for elite players right now. At 25 years old, Devers, who’s one of the best left-handed hitters in baseball, would be worth the investment.

But Jose Ramirez’s deal with the Indians could be complicating matters. The star third baseman recently inked a five-year extension worth $124 million — a dramatic hometown discount.

The Red Sox still have some time with Devers, as he won’t be a free agent until 2023. The same can’t be said for Xander Bogaerts, who can opt out after this season. The Red Sox and Bogaerts failed to agree to an extension in Spring Training.

Devers and Bogaerts constitute one of the best left sides of the infield in baseball. But at this point, the Red Sox haven’t seemed willing to meet their prices.

WEEI Sports Radio

