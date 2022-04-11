ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Trio Charged With 'Disturbingly Predatory' Sexual Attack On Jersey Shore Woman: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWdbF_0f5vCNYI00

Three men have been charged in a "disturbingly coordinated and predatory" sexual attack on a woman they allegedly picked up at a Jersey Shore bar, authorities said.

Andrew J. Gallucci, of Marlboro, Richard S. Gathy, of Manalapan, and Ronald W. Hondo, of Monroe Township, all 34 years old, have been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and criminal restraint, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

An investigation by members of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau and the Marlboro Township Police Department revealed that on April 2, the three defendants gathered at a Marlboro Township bar, where they met the victim for the first time, Linskey said.

Later on in the evening, the investigation revealed, the defendants brought the victim back to Gallucci’s home, where they allegedly restrained her against her will in a bedroom and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, Linskey said.

All three men were taken into custody on Friday, April 8 and taken to Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) in Freehold Township pending detention hearings to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

“This was a disturbingly coordinated and predatory attack,” Linskey said on Monday, April 11. “We commend the courage of the victim in coming forward to report what happened to her, and we look forward to bringing those responsible to justice.”

Investigators are actively seeking additional information about the activities of the three defendants.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Kayla Santiago of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau at 732-431-7160, Ext. 3588, or Marlboro Township Police Department Detective Ed Ungrady at 732-536-0100.

