Ventura, CA

Two swimmers caught in rip current rescued by Ventura Harbor Patrol

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 1 day ago
VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Harbor Patrol and a nearby surfer rescued two swimmers who were caught in a rip current off of Surfers Knoll Beach on Sunday afternoon, according to the Harbor Patrol.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Harbor Patrol Officer Mark Kidman was doing a beach safety patrol off Surfers Knoll Beach when he noticed two swimmers in distress while being stuck in a rip current, according to Harbormaster John Higgins.

Kidman called in rescue and requested assistance, and with the help of a good samaritan surfer, was able to bring the two victims back to the beach, Higgins said.

One of the swimmers was "extremely exhausted and had to be carried up to the sand," and the other was tired but able to walk, Higgins said.

Kidman began first aid on the more severe victim, and Officer Brendan Donohue swam into the beach to help assist with medical aid.

The victims were assessed on scene and released for further treatment, Higgins said.

Ventura City Fire, an AMR ambulance, and California State Parks all responded to the scene.

