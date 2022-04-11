Road conditions in Wilsonville fine despite snow event

The West Linn-Wilsonville School District closes classes and activities for the day

Classes and events in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District have been canceled Monday, April 11, due to snow accumulating on local roads.

However, city of Wilsonville Public Works Director Delora Kerber wrote via email that road conditions in the Wilsonville area are fine and that there are no accidents, closures or other known issues.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Portland area, saying that there could be between one-half and 2 inches of snow accumulated, though locations west of Hillsboro and higher than 500 feet could see 3-6 inches.

"The heaviest snowfall is expected during the early hours of Monday morning, likely impacting portions of the early morning commute. Given that it is April and many have taken off winter tires, an advisory has been issued. Many places at river level will likely see less than an inch," the advisory read.

NWS also noted that since measurements began in 1940, this is the first April snowfall recorded in the Portland area.

In school district counterpart West Linn, as much as 4 inches of snow had accumulated.