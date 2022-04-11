ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Road conditions in Wilsonville fine despite snow event

By Corey Buchanan
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9Iyp_0f5vCLmq00 The West Linn-Wilsonville School District closes classes and activities for the day

Classes and events in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District have been canceled Monday, April 11, due to snow accumulating on local roads.

However, city of Wilsonville Public Works Director Delora Kerber wrote via email that road conditions in the Wilsonville area are fine and that there are no accidents, closures or other known issues.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Portland area, saying that there could be between one-half and 2 inches of snow accumulated, though locations west of Hillsboro and higher than 500 feet could see 3-6 inches.

"The heaviest snowfall is expected during the early hours of Monday morning, likely impacting portions of the early morning commute. Given that it is April and many have taken off winter tires, an advisory has been issued. Many places at river level will likely see less than an inch," the advisory read.

NWS also noted that since measurements began in 1940, this is the first April snowfall recorded in the Portland area.

In school district counterpart West Linn, as much as 4 inches of snow had accumulated.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Cross In Snow Is Reminder Of Dangerous Driving Conditions On Highway 285

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s best known as Highway 285, a major link to southern and southwest Colorado from Denver. Near Windy Point it has another name — “The Sgt. Sean Renfro Memorial Highway.” (credit: CBS) “Whenever I drive this road, especially in this weather, a tragic story comes to mind,” CBS4 Reporter Rick Sallinger said. A cross marks the spot where Jefferson County Sergeant Sean Renfro lost his life, helping crash victims in this type of winter weather. (credit: CBS) Isaline Washington was among those stopped near the spot where the deadly crash happened. She was with a group from the Crestone Charter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy conditions as rain and snow return Thursday

Heightened fire concerns were in place today as unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and ongoing drought conditions came together across the Sunflower State today. Our relief in the form of moisture is headed our way on Thursday, and it looks like we will have another opportunity for rain early next week.
WICHITA, KS
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Icy road conditions

Dr. Steven Hagen is working at a triage clinic. The donations were collected by the Wisconsin Ukrainians organization. About 30 Volunteers were inside St. Matthew Orthodox Church taping up boxes and forming a line to load them onto a truck. Updated: 10 hours ago. The warrants came just two weeks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
West Linn, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Portland, OR
Traffic
Local
Oregon Traffic
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Waits For Big Spring Snow Event

One year ago, mid March, Wyoming was hit by a massive snow storm that shut down the state. It usually happens once a year. Will that happen again this year. As usual this time of year the weather in Wyoming is a bit wonky. We all know THE BIG ONE...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilsonville Public Works
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wildfire fuel removed manually at Wilsonville's Graham Oaks park

Metro officials discuss alternatives to controlled burns used in reducing buildup of wildfire fuel growthControlled fires, used for centuries by local Indigenous tribes to foster healthy habitats and reduce buildup of potential wildfire fuel, are among the landscape restoration techniques the Metro regional government uses within ecosystems as wildland fire risk steadily increases statewide. At some Metro sites, including Graham Oaks Nature Park in Wilsonville, fuel reduction through controlled burning is hazardous due to the park's residential proximity, prompting agency staff to opt for alternative methods of removing wildfire fuel such as dead grass, plants and trees. A D V...
WILSONVILLE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Portland Tribune

Regional vote approves preliminary I-205 tolling studies

Clackamas County representatives vote against allowing ODOT to conduct federally required research, outreach. Metro-area elected leaders and transportation officials on Thursday, March 17, approved changes to a transportation investment plan that will allow the Oregon Department of Transportation to conduct three years of environmental research and community outreach related to the tolling of I-205.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
16
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy