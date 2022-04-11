ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The Football News Show: Are Manchester City and Liverpool the best teams in the world?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Manchester City and Liverpool's high-quality 2-2 draw in the Premier League, The...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

'Cristiano Ronaldo believes that he is God and that he can do whatever he wants... I don't like him': Former Liverpool ace Jose Enrique slams Manchester United superstar for smashing 14-year-old autistic fan's phone out of his hand

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star appeared to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. Merseyside Police are investigating the incident which took place in the aftermath of United's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday. Footage, which began...
Yardbarker

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist. While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City, Liverpool protect leads in CL quarterfinals

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. ATLÉTICO MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (0-1) City is looking to reach the semifinals for the second straight season and has a narrow lead after a first leg that saw Atlético adopt ultra-cautious tactics. City manager Pep Guardiola knows the return match will be different. “They are going to be more intense at the other end of the field and we’ll have to adapt to how they play,” Guardiola said. For City, the game comes between two meetings with its biggest current rival, Liverpool — a Premier League game on Sunday that finished 2-2 and an FA Cup semifinal match at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. As a result, it’s a juggling act for Guardiola in terms of which players to pick, though he does have right back Kyle Walker available again following a three-match European ban. Atlético needs to end a six-game winless streak at home in the Champions League to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017. It will likely be without defender José María Giménez because of a muscle injury, and midfielder Héctor Herrera also is expected to miss the match injured. Yannick Carrasco returns after a suspension. The Wanda Metropolitano Stadium won’t be at full capacity after UEFA charged the club with “discriminatory behavior” and ordered a 5,000-seat section of the stadium to be closed after an Atlético fan was filmed making a Nazi salute in the first leg in Manchester.
BBC

Harry Sykes: Drowned rugby player left behind by team - inquest told

A teenager who drowned in a lake while on a rugby trip to France was not reported missing until his team got back to their hotel, an inquest heard. Harry Sykes, 16, from Bradford was on a trip with the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy when he died while swimming in a lake near Carcassonne.
Yardbarker

Manchester City Receive Key Fitness Boost Ahead of Atletico Madrid and Liverpool Ties

Manchester City have had the good fortune to stay relatively healthy in terms of first-team fitness since the start of the season. While many members of the starting XI earlier in the campaign were slow to return from the off-season - owing largely to the demands on individuals following their respective recoveries from COVID-19 - there have been only a few major injuries at the Etihad Stadium this term.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Benfica live stream: How to watch Champions League quarter-final second leg online and on TV

Liverpool continue their quadruple chase as Benfica visit Anfield for a Champions League quarter-final second leg.An intense draw with Premier League title rivals Manchester City ensured that Jurgen Klopp’s side did not lose league ground and they are well placed to progress to the semi-finals in continental competition.A late goal from Luis Diaz secured a 3-1 victory in Lisbon, though Benfica striker Darwin Nunez showed his threat to keep his side in the hunt.The Uruguayan scored a hat-trick in between legs to continue his outstanding season and the visitors may need Nunez to produce a similarly potent performance to overturn...
BBC

Norwich City 2-0 Burnley: We still believe we can stay up - Smith

Norwich manager Dean Smith says his team still believe they can avoid relegation from the Premier League after beating Burnley 2-0 at Carrow Road. Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 10 April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
The Independent

Football rumours: Man City ready to trigger £50m release clause for Mikel Merino

What the papers sayManchester City have decided to trigger a £50million release clause for Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 25-year-old former Newcastle player has impressed while playing in LaLiga enough that City are reportedly willing to pay the sizeable transfer fee.Aston Villa’s 29-year-old striker Danny Ings may be offered to Brighton as part of a deal for midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to the Daily Mirror. The 25-year-old Bissouma has drawn the eye of Steven Gerrard in his mission to rebuild Villa’s squad.Manchester United are looking to bring in former striker Robin van Persie...
SPORTbible

Pep Guardiola Couldn't Keep His Hands Of Virgil Van Dijk After Manchester City's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool

Pep Guardiola was utterly besotted with Virgil van Dijk after Manchester City and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The top two sides delivered another classic Premier League encounter played at a furious pace. It got tasty at times but the rivalry is largely respectful and saw Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp warmly embrace at the full-time whistle.
The Guardian

Throwing a much-needed dose of Neil Warnock into Man City v Liverpool

The Fiver is all about self-improvement and finds itself incapable of watching a football match without learning the now traditional “five things”. While we already knew that Manchester City and Liverpool were both quite good at football, Sunday’s ding-dong at least served to reinforce that view, even if Liverpool were uncharacteristically poor in the first half before getting what one assumes was a gegen-rocket up the collective backside from Jürgen Klopp at the break.
