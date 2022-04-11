Retired pastor finds calling recycling guns into garden tools
By Savanna Tomei
spectrumnews1.com
1 day ago
MADISON, Wis. — A former Wisconsin pastor has found his retirement calling: melting down guns and turning them into garden tools. Jeff Wild spent most of his adult life as a pastor, leading congregations in Madison, Janesville and Racine. Now on a nice day, you may find him...
If you’re buying trees, shrubs, fruit bushes, roses, and even perennial flowers from a mail-order vendor, odds are the plants will show up “bare root,” i.e. without any soil around the roots. Bare-root plants are much less expensive to ship than the container-grown and/or balled-and-burlapped plants you’ll...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 200 people from different religious backgrounds came together to rally for justice and change, proposing solutions for the affordable housing crisis and reducing incidents of gun violence. Congregations believe the power of the church could lead to change here in the Midlands. Deacon Dianna...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Raised garden beds with covers are an excellent way to make gardening more comfortable and decrease the likelihood of your plants dying. These covered beds come in all shapes and sizes to fit whatever plants you plan on growing. Purchasing a raised garden bed and cover together saves money and saves you the hassle of trying to find a matching cover for a separate bed.
The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
It sounds like the plot from a bad horror movie, but it is real life. An invasive species of jumping worms from Asia have been reported in Massachusetts and Minnesota and are listed as a "species of concern" in several states including New York. It's just a matter of time...
Stimulus check payments continue sporadically rolling out around the US ever since the federal government sent out its last such payment back in December. They’re taking the form of everything from basic income checks to gas rebate payments to garden-variety stimulus checks. With the latter including a $500 stimulus that’s been going out in recent days as part of the Massachusetts Essential Employee Premium Pay program. The state legislature set aside $460 million for these payments, with $500 payments already going out to 500,000 people in the first round.
In a new study, researchers found that invasive insects in the United States could kill approximately 1.4 million urban trees by 2050, which would cost over $900 million to replace, reports Vishwam Sankaran for the Independent. Hot spots predicted to have the most urban tree mortality were Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Chicago,...
This week’s warmth has meant melting snow across Michigan, and some of you may have noticed tiny bugs that look like black flecks on top of the snow. You may have even seen these little guys jumping around. No need to worry. These specks are sometimes called “springtails” or...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington councilwoman is pushing for a gun violence commission to get some answers to the recent uptick in violence. There have been five deaths caused by gunfire in less than three months, said Mollie Ward, Ward 7 Alderwoman at Bloomington City Council. “To me,...
“I’d like to be like a hummingbird, you see them every now and then but you don’t see them everywhere.” — Shailene Woodley. One of my favorite times of the year is spring. Watching the garden come back to life always seems like a miracle and the most miraculous event of all is seeing the ‘hummers’ return from their long journey back from Mexico and Central America. These acrobatic, entertaining little pollinators are an inspiration to plant some of their favorite blooms in the garden. Red and purple are their preferred colors and tube shaped flowers are especially beneficial. This shape allows them to get their bills in deep to reach the nectar.
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
Farming is a genteel pastime in ARK Survival Evolved, but it also brings a host of benefits to your tribe. One of the most important aspects of a farming setup is your irrigation system. If done correctly, your crops will be watered without any further action once it is complete....
"Green Bathing" is a practice of relaxation focused on surrounding yourself with things that grow to lower stress and speed recovery from illnesses. KCAL9's Serena Branson takes us to local community gardens where farmers are helping grow flowers, food and friendships.
Comments / 1