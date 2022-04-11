Retired pastor finds calling recycling guns into garden tools

“I’d like to be like a hummingbird, you see them every now and then but you don’t see them everywhere.” — Shailene Woodley. One of my favorite times of the year is spring. Watching the garden come back to life always seems like a miracle and the most miraculous event of all is seeing the ‘hummers’ return from their long journey back from Mexico and Central America. These acrobatic, entertaining little pollinators are an inspiration to plant some of their favorite blooms in the garden. Red and purple are their preferred colors and tube shaped flowers are especially beneficial. This shape allows them to get their bills in deep to reach the nectar.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO