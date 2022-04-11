ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeWine tours Lubrizol in Wickliffe

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine met with representatives of Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe Monday to tour their research and development campus.

Lubrizol is among the corporations that will collaborate with Intel, which recently announced a $20 billion investment to create a semiconductor chip manufacturing facility outside of Columbus.

DeWine toured the campus at 2:30 p.m. Watch the news conference from the event below:

DeWine tours Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe amid collaboration with Intel

Mary Rinehart, president and CEO of Lubrizol, and Dr. Mohan Kumar, senior technical fellow at Intel, joined DeWine.

Intel and Lubrizol are collaborating to test and commercialize immersion fluid for data center thermal management.

RELATED: The Intel project is great news. But what happens if it goes bad?

