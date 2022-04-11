DeWine tours Lubrizol in Wickliffe

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine met with representatives of Lubrizol Corporation in Wickliffe Monday to tour their research and development campus.

Lubrizol is among the corporations that will collaborate with Intel, which recently announced a $20 billion investment to create a semiconductor chip manufacturing facility outside of Columbus.

DeWine toured the campus at 2:30 p.m. Watch the news conference from the event below:

Mary Rinehart, president and CEO of Lubrizol, and Dr. Mohan Kumar, senior technical fellow at Intel, joined DeWine.

Intel and Lubrizol are collaborating to test and commercialize immersion fluid for data center thermal management.

