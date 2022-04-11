ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Sooners Undefeated Streak Lives On With 21-0 Win Over Red Raiders

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ltmn5_0f5vB5iG00

OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb share highlights from the Sooners dominating 21-0 win over the Red Raiders on Sunday.

Comments / 1

Related
KAKE TV

The Jayhawks celebrated their National Championship in style on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - On Sunday the Kansas Jayhawks celebrated their 2022 National Championship with a parade in downtown Lawrence. The parade took place at 2 p.m. and lasted about an hour long. Players such as Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot could be seen celebrating and signing things for Jayhawk fans.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Oklahoma City, OK
Football
State
Oklahoma State
KSNT News

Celebrations continue Sunday for KU men’s basketball

LAWRENCE (KSNT) — Tens of thousands of people continued to celebrate the Kansas men’s basketball national championship on Sunday. Fans lined 13 blocks of Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence from 6th street to 19th street, while the KU spirit squad, band and Jayhawk team paraded the street. Players and coaches not only rode in style, […]
LAWRENCE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners offer in-state star Kaden Cooper as Porter Moser lays down roots in Oklahoma

Last year, Porter Moser was about immediate upgrades and getting guys in that he knew could play in his first season as the Oklahoma Sooners’ head basketball coach. While they failed to secure an NCAA Tournament bid, the foundation was slowly beginning to be laid for his time in Norman. Moser has spent minimal time dwelling on the past and is on the recruiting trail to add to his program.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sooners#American Football#The Red Raiders
KSN News

Fans cheer on KU men’s basketball team at championship parade Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of Jayhawk fans flocked to Lawrence on Sunday to cheer on KU’s men’s basketball team, now otherwise known as the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions. KU’s men’s basketball team paraded down Mass St. as fans cheered them on from 6th St to 19th St. Some of the attending fans […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

K-State adds Gregory for 2022-23 season

MANHATTAN – K-State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie has added a familiar face to Big 12 women’s basketball fans, as three-time Oklahoma letter winner Gabby Gregory has joined the Wildcat roster for the 2022-23 season. Gregory, a 5’11” guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, joins previous K-State incoming...
MANHATTAN, KS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy