ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear: Budget fails to ‘meet the moment’ on school funding

By The Associated Press
WBKO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Republican lawmakers failed to “meet the moment” on K-12 education funding during a time...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 8

PC
1d ago

So they did fund most of it! Don’t we already pay enough taxes, lottery goes to education etc! What more does uncle Andy need for the school system? Oh, I forgot all the illegal border crossers put their kids in public school too!

Reply
6
Related
WLWT 5

Kentucky Republicans override another veto, increasing work-search requirements for unemployed

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky swept aside Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a measure revamping rules for laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits. The hotly debated legislation will increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to the unemployment rate. That could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.
KENTUCKY STATE
thecentersquare.com

West Virginia passes $4.6 billion budget, fails to lower income taxes

(The Center Square) – The West Virginia General Assembly passed a $4.6 billion state budget and sent it to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration, but failed to act on a proposed income tax reduction for the second straight year. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, told lawmakers on the...
INCOME TAX
Inside Nova

Virginia Lab school funding remains topic of budget negotiations

(The Center Square) – One of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s school choice proposals, the creation of university-partnered laboratory schools, will remain part of the budget negotiations, which were suspended until a future special session. Lab schools would be K-12 schools run by a college or university. They would...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WKYT 27

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board. Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page. It reads, “You are free to be yourself with me. You matter.” The message included a rainbow flag and rainbow colors:
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Infrastructure#Vetoes#Ap#Democratic#Gop#Republicans
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
FLORIDA STATE
WKYT 27

All Ky. counties green on state COVID map except one

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track the pandemic in the commonwealth. The state just released that map on Friday. Every county is green except Anderson County, which is yellow. As of this past Monday, the state’s positivity rate was 1.97%.
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO

Tennessee suspends grocery tax for a month to curb inflation

Americans are increasingly facing outrageous totals at checkout counters. What's to blame? Those in the financial sector say record inflation, sitting at 8.5%. To combat the high prices, lawmakers across the U.S. have been stepping in to help. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has a plan to freeze state and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Anti-LGBTQ proposals are flooding US state legislatures at a record pace

This year is heating up to be another record-breaking one for anti-LGBTQ legislation in U.S. state legislatures. In an attempt to fire-up a conservative base ahead of mid-term elections, Republican legislators have proposed at least 325 bills so far, with about 130 targeting transgender rights specifically. That's already ahead of the 268 introduced last year, a previous record. A total of 27 made it into law in 2021, for the worst year in recent history for anti-LGBTQ legislation, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group. This year, so far seven have become laws.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy