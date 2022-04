DENVER — Ty Blach grew up sleeping under Rockies sheets, surrounded by team memorabilia in his childhood bedroom. He knew every player on the roster, and attended 30 to 40 games a year at Coors Field, sitting in the first row of section 203. Blach got to every game early, armed with his allowance, so he could play the speed pitch game. Then he would promptly take his seat, never missing a single minute of the game. There's even a brick outside the stadium that says 'Ty Blach, little cat, future Rockie.'

