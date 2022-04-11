How This Masters Shirt Became a Golf Fan Grail

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter which way the fashion pendulum swings, you’re always going to need a good suit. But what should that suit look like in 2022, when up is down, bad is good, and the style rules you used to swear by seem in a constant state of flux? Great question. So for the latest episode of the GQ Recommends Show, we went deep on the four failsafe tailoring options you should know about right now. Turns out, they fall into a quartet of easy categories, each one primed to make your occasion-specific outfits feel less like a nod to propriety and more like a conscious, next-level swerve—especially if the only occasion you’re dressing for is “Screw it: I feel like wearing a suit today.”
