Oklahoma City, OK

Viewer Question: How Long Will Thunder Stars Put Up With Tanking?

By News On 6
 1 day ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and John Holcomb discuss how long the Thunder stars will put up with the tanking for draft picks strategy.

